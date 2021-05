Texas Republicans passed a bill Tuesday prohibiting teachers in the state’s public schools from speaking on current events, white supremacy, and racism. The bill, which passed the Texas House by a vote of 79-65, according to the Huffington Post, prohibits social studies and civics teachers from teaching that one race is superior to another race or gender. Educators are also prohibited from teaching that a person bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by members of the same race or sex.