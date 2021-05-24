newsbreak-logo
South Africa's Premier Group gets green light for Mister Sweet deal

By Andy Coyne
just-food.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Africa's competition authority has given the all-clear for local company Premier Group to acquire confectionery business Mister Sweet from Lodestone Brands. The deal, announced earlier this month for an undisclosed sum and done via subsidiary Premier FMCG, was approved by Commission Tribunal South Africa on the basis it is unlikely to substantially prevent or lessen competition in the domestic market for sugar-based confectionery products.

