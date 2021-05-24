Washington Politicians May Have Given Up On Spending Restraint, But Governors & State Lawmakers Have Not

As Congress and the Biden White House push for an unprecedented increase in federal spending, Republicans in opposition grapple with the fact that the GOP significantly ratcheted up federal spending during President Donald Trump’s time in office. While most members of Congress show no interest in reining in the growth of federal spending, legislators and governors in state capitals around the U.S., however, are demonstrating that government spending restraint is both achievable as a policy goal and is also politically popular. The states where officials are keeping spending in check are leading by example and sending a message to Washington that public finances can be put in order, so long as the political courage is there to do so.