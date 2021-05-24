newsbreak-logo
UN calls for immediate release of Mali President Bah Ndaw

Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUN chief António Guterres has demanded the immediate release of Mali's President Bah Ndaw and PM Moctar Ouane, who have been detained by soldiers. They were driven by soldiers to a military camp near the capital, Bamako. The two men have been leading an interim government which took power after...

#Un#Military Government#European Union#Military Coup#Bamako#Us Military#Burkina Faso News#Topics Un#Afp#Defence#The African Union#Eu#M5#Bbc World Service Africa#Soldiers#French Troops#Militant Islamists#Anti Government Protests#President#Coups
