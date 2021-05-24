Buckley And Montgomery Each Set New School Records In The 100 Meter Dash At The District 2 "AA" Track And Field Championships

Abby Springer learned at an early age what it means to fight. At 4 years old, a person she admired and loved dearly faced a battle for his life. Her father, Bill, a captain with the Dunmore Police Department and the school resource officer, had leukemia. The former standout athlete at North Pocono refused to give in and leaned heavily on his wife, Melissa; daughters, Abby and Naomi; and their faith to survive.