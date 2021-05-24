newsbreak-logo
Lackawanna County, PA

Buckley And Montgomery Each Set New School Records In The 100 Meter Dash At The District 2 "AA" Track And Field Championships

WNEP-TV 16
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Christian Buckley finished his football career at Dunmore in the fall. He is headed to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York to continue carrying the football for the Engineers. London Montgomery is still a sophomore at Scranton Prep. He has two full seasons of football left for Head Coach Terry Gallagher. These two athletes share a common goal to be the fastest man in District 2.

