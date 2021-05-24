newsbreak-logo
Buying and selling in a booming housing market

WZDX
 3 days ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Last month 839 more homes were sold compared to March here in the Huntsville-Madison County area. Homes only stayed on the market for an average of 16 days. So, it's safe to say that the housing market is booming, but why here?. "It is booming right now...

