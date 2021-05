The Leavenworth County Health Department will again be offering the Pfizer vaccine during a weekly walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic, according to a county spokeswoman. The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Health Department, 500 Eisenhower Road. No appointments are necessary. People do not have to be residents of Leavenworth County in order to receive a shot at the clinic.