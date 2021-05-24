Women With Ovarian Disorder Have Higher Incidence Of Covid-19 Infections
After noting several observational reviews regarding a higher incidence of Covid-19 infections in women with a disorder called PCOS, or polycystic ovary syndrome, researchers at the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom and the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland looked a little further. Their work, published in this month’s European Journal of Endocrinology, investigated the difference in numbers of Covid-19 infections in women with and without PCOS.www.forbes.com