Women With Ovarian Disorder Have Higher Incidence Of Covid-19 Infections

Could premature menopause be a predictor of heart trouble? New research hints at a link. Women who reach menopause, defined as no menstrual periods for 12 consecutive months, before they reach the age of 40, have as much as a 40 percent increased risk of developing coronary heart disease compared with women who don’t go through the transition early, according to preliminary research presented on May 20 at the American Heart Association’s Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle, and Cardiometabolic Health Conference 2021.