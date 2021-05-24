newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Women With Ovarian Disorder Have Higher Incidence Of Covid-19 Infections

By Nina Shapiro
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After noting several observational reviews regarding a higher incidence of Covid-19 infections in women with a disorder called PCOS, or polycystic ovary syndrome, researchers at the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom and the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland looked a little further. Their work, published in this month’s European Journal of Endocrinology, investigated the difference in numbers of Covid-19 infections in women with and without PCOS.

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

192K+
Followers
49K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Type 2 Diabetes#Covid 19#Gestational Diabetes#Liver Disease#Polycystic Ovary Syndrome#Bmi#Obstetrics And Gynecology#Pcos#Women#Abnormal Uterine Bleeding#Increased Risk#Risk Factors#Adolescent Females#Severe Acne#Fertility#Male Sex Hormones#Widespread Vaccination#Insulin Dysregulation#Physicians#Population
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obesity
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Women's Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Women's Healthphillyvoice.com

Untreated thyroid conditions can adversely impact pregnancy

Some change in the function of the thyroid is normal during pregnancy. But untreated or poorly managed hypothyroidism can cause complications for the expectant mother and her baby. The thyroid, a butterfly-shaped gland that regulates the body's metabolism and sensitivity to heat and cold through the hormones it secretes. During...
Women's HealthEverydayHealth.com

Women Who Reach Menopause Before Age 40 Face Higher Risk for Future Heart Disease

Could premature menopause be a predictor of heart trouble? New research hints at a link. Women who reach menopause, defined as no menstrual periods for 12 consecutive months, before they reach the age of 40, have as much as a 40 percent increased risk of developing coronary heart disease compared with women who don’t go through the transition early, according to preliminary research presented on May 20 at the American Heart Association’s Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle, and Cardiometabolic Health Conference 2021.
Public Healthfroggyweb.com

Italian study shows COVID-19 infections, deaths plummeting after jabs

ROME (Reuters) – COVID-19 infections in adults of all ages fell by 80% five weeks after a first dose of Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccine, according to Italian research published on Saturday. The first such study by a European Union country on the real-world impact of its immunisation campaign was...
Women's HealthNews-Medical.net

Postmenopausal women who underwent bilateral oophorectomy have increased risk of carpal tunnel syndrome

Carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS), which causes tingling and numbness in the hand, more commonly affects women than men and tends to peak around the age of menopause. A new study suggests the risk of severe CTS increases in women who underwent bilateral oophorectomy before menopause, and estrogen therapy didn't provide a protective effect. Study results are published online today in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).
Women's Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

PCOS should be recognized as COVID-19 risk factor, experts say

Little research has been done on whether polycystic ovary syndrome is tied to a higher risk of COVID-19 infection. Now, some experts are calling for the condition to be recognized as a risk factor for COVID-19, CNN reported May 23. Between 5 percent and 10 percent of U.S. women of...
KidsIdaho8.com

Children infected with COVID-19 may not show typical symptoms, experts say

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) — A new study has found that the majority of children infected with COVID-19 may not show typical symptoms including fever, cough or shortness of breath. As a result, the study’s authors say more vigilance is needed when screening children for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes...
New Haven, CTPosted by
HealthDay

Clues to Rare Disorder Affecting Kids With COVID-19

TUESDAY, May 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- New insight into a rare and dangerous disorder that can occur in kids with COVID-19 could improve treatment of the condition, researchers say. Many children infected with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) go undiagnosed or have no symptoms, but about one in...
Public HealthEurekAlert

Almost 1 in 4 COVID-19 patients have another infection simultaneously or subsequently

Almost 1 in 4 COVID-19 patients have another bacterial, viral or fungal infection simultaneously or subsequently, with such patients experiencing worse disease outcomes. Article Title: Prevalence and outcomes of co-infection and superinfection with SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogens: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Funding: NS received research support for this work...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Early treatment may prevent clotting in COVID-19 vaccine-related thrombocytopenia

An extremely rare syndrome has been reported in people who were vaccinated against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – blood clots occur at unexpected places in the body, accompanied by a low thrombocyte count and clotting disorder. Some vaccine recipients, especially after the administration of the ChAdOx1 nCOV-19 vaccine (the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine), developed clots with up to half the patients dying. This, understandably, prompted concern, and vaccine distribution was suspended for a few weeks.
KidsHealthline

Eating Disorders Among Teens Have Risen During COVID-19: What Parents Can Do

Researchers say eating disorders among teens, especially young girls, have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. They say the stress of the pandemic combined with social media and being stuck at home are among the contributing factors. Experts advise parents to keep an eye on what their children are eating and...
Public HealthSmirs Interior News

B.C. tracks big drop in COVID-19 infections after vaccination

The first B.C. communities targeted for mass COVID-19 vaccination are showing a major reduction in new infections after three weeks of immune response, according to data released by public health authorities Thursday. The B.C. Centre for Disease Control is tracking what officials are calling “breakthrough cases,” where people test positive...
Public HealthWbaltv.com

Get the facts: Infected with COVID-19, am I still fully vaccinated?

All this week, 11 News is getting the facts on the COVID-19 vaccine. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. With so much misinformation out there, WBAL-TV and Hearst Television want to get you the answers you need to make an informed decision. WBAL-TV 11 News has collected more than 100 questions from our viewers about the vaccine.
Women's HealthTraverse City Record-Eagle

Opinion: Autoimmune disorders in women

Autoimmune disorders are rising in the U.S. Women make up 80 percent of diagnoses. National Women’s Health Month in May offers the opportunity to examine why women are more prone to autoimmune disorders and share advice for finding help. Autoimmune disorders. Autoimmune disorders are conditions in which the immune system...
Public HealthMedscape News

Patients on Dialysis: Antibodies 6 Months After COVID-19 Infection

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Patients undergoing kidney dialysis show encouraging antibody levels 6 months after SARS-CoV-2 infection, with slow declines thereafter, suggesting a good immune response to COVID-19 among these patients, who are at high risk of severe outcomes. "Our...
Public HealthMedscape News

COVID-19: Porters Had Higher Rates of Infection Than Doctors

A study of health care workers in Scotland shows they were three times more likely to become infected during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic compared with the general population. Around one in five workers who were infected were asymptomatic and unaware they had COVID-19. The study, published in...