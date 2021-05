LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Police say a suspect in last week’s fatal shooting of a Leavenworth, Kansas, man has surrendered to authorities. Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said in a statement that the suspect faces a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting of 31-year-old Floyd Ross Jr. The identity of the 21-year-old suspect who surrendered on Friday was not immediately disclosed. The Kansas City Star reports that police responding to reports of shots fired at a city intersection on May 4 found Ross suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.