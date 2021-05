An Elmira man wanted for second-degree murder led New York and Pennsylvania authorities on a high-speed chase through both states Friday that last two hours. A Superior Court warrant for Lawrence Williams’s arrest was issued Thursday for an April 14th homicide that happened in Elmira. Police spotted Williams driving on Elmira’s West Side Friday and as they attempted to pull him over, he fled. State Police report the pursuit crossed state lines multiple times and finally came to an end in Wyoming County, Pennsylvania, where Williams was taken into custody.