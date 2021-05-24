RHS, Moorcraft Grow Second Pottery Collection

On Friday, May 21, the Knoxville Museum of Art will open two new exhibitions, both featuring diverse works from the museum’s own collection. Viewing Knoxville and its environs over the last century through the artistic lens is A View of the City: Knoxville & Vicinity. Featured are paintings by Marcia Goldenstein, Joanna Higgs Ross, Tom McGrath, and Karla Wozniak, works that cover a range of visual points of view. Color photographs come from David Hilliard and David Underwood, while black and white silver prints by Henri Cartier-Bresson and Danny Lyon are works by notable photographers offering the insights of first time visitors to Knoxville. Knoxville 7 artists Robert Birdwell and C. Kermit Ewing tangle with abstractions of prominent local sites. Canvases by Joseph Delaney and Charles Farr offer views of Knoxville’s inner city through a metaphorical rear-view mirror. Architectural impressionism is represented by George Galloway and Joe Parrott.