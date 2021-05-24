RHS, Moorcraft Grow Second Pottery Collection

When it comes to customizing your space–whether you’re talking about a studio apartment or a spacious new house–few things liven up the place like a great collection of greenery. Whether it’s succulents, plants, or herbs, we love the act of taking something like a plant cutting and fostering its growth into something amazing–especially when we can display it in a great vessel. That’s where designer Clémence van den Haute and House Raccoon comes in. House Raccoon has two propagation stations/vases in the June and Lily options that are perfect for almost every aspect of the growing process. Both versions are handmade with June being the short, globular option and Lily the tall, cylindrical option. What’s more, every House Raccoon purchase allows the brand partners to plant a tree to help restoration efforts internationally through Trees for the Future. Either option makes a great personal piece, or a gift–particularly when paired with some clippings from your own garden!