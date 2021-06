After a long day in the hot summer sun, there is nothing better than a quick lick of ice cream to cool you down. Here are the four best ice cream spots in Boston. This location flaunts a tradition of supplying the most delectable gourmet ice cream in an amicable setting. Ranging from classic flavors, like strawberry, chocolate and mint chocolate chip, to their more mature, alcoholic flavors, such as their delicious Guinness cream, it is clear why people of all ages line up nightly to get their hands on these fun and tasty creations. Not to mention, the Boston Ice Cream Factory also offers custom ice cream cakes serving up to 50 guests––the perfect addition to their incredible Sundae Parties. 777 Morrissey Blvd., Dorchester, MA, 617.436.2189, bostonicecreamfactory.com.