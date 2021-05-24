‘The Gruffalo’ Introduces New AR App
The Gruffalo is returning to the woods in the latest partnership between Forestry England, Magic Light Pictures and Nexus Studios with “The Gruffalo Spotter 2” app. Visitors will trigger the AR characters to come to life and interact with them. Through face and body recognition technology, the characters now look at the children directly, encouraging them to play along. These moments can be recorded and saved to mobile devices for families to revisit and share later via the #GruffaloSpotters hashtag.www.licenseglobal.com