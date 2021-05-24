newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

‘The Gruffalo’ Introduces New AR App

By License Global
licenseglobal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gruffalo is returning to the woods in the latest partnership between Forestry England, Magic Light Pictures and Nexus Studios with “The Gruffalo Spotter 2” app. Visitors will trigger the AR characters to come to life and interact with them. Through face and body recognition technology, the characters now look at the children directly, encouraging them to play along. These moments can be recorded and saved to mobile devices for families to revisit and share later via the #GruffaloSpotters hashtag.

www.licenseglobal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gruffalo#Mobile Devices#Children Devices#Forestry England#Magic Light Pictures#Nexus Studios#Ar#Interactive Activities#Exclusive#Forest Animals#Recreation Manager#Woods#Moments#Rubbings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Cell Phonesfenderbender.com

EZ-ADAS Releases New App

May 14, 2021—A new version of the EZ-ADAS app, “EZ-ADAS Extended” has launched and is now available for download, according to a press release. The new mobile application features procedures for the Total Shop Solutions EZ-ADAS Recalibration System. The EZ-ADAS Extended app also includes expanded vehicle coverage for advanced driver-assistance systems and helpful step-by-step instructional videos.
Cell Phonestechpcvipers.com

OnePlus introduces Clipt App to shares text, photo, files between devices

OneLab is the latest startup with nine team members within the well-known company OnePlus. The team would be working on developing new apps for OnePlus suitable for different markets. Clipt is one such cross-platform file-sharing app developed by the OneLab team. Clipt has been created to easily share photos, text,...
Cell Phonescelebmix.com

Introducing POM… the dating app for music lovers..

POM believes that music is the food of love and that by harnessing the Power of Music, we can create real and organic connections that are built to last. While dating apps are continuously updating and developing, they are often superficial, gamified, and impersonal. POM focuses instead on users forging connections through their shared music tastes, allowing their users to see a person’s true, emotional profile instead of a series of face tuned photos and misleading bios, bringing back the organic nature of meeting someone.
Cell Phonesithinkdiff.com

Snapchat announces new Story Studio app on iOS with vertical recording, AR lenses, editing tools and more

Popular social media app, Snapchat has announced a new app on iOS, Story Studio. Integrated with Snapchat, the new video creating tool allows users to get inspired by the latest trends and record vertical videos, use a variety of customization options to edit them before sharing them directly to Snapchat. In addition, the app offers new AR lenses to enhance the creative experience. The app will launch later this year, exclusively for iOS.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Deadline

At Snap Partner Summit, Snapchat Introduces Story Studio App, Shares New User Data

Snapchat is introducing Story Studio, a standalone app with editing tools to help users improve their mobile videos. That announcement was one of a raft of new product rollouts highlighted at Snap Inc.’s annual partner summit. Along with the new offerings, the company sprinkled in some updated stats, saying it now reaches more than 500 million monthly active users and half of all U.S. smartphone users. In its quarterly financial reports, Snap discloses daily active users, and said in this year’s first quarter that number was 280 million.
Cell Phonesrunningmagazine.ca

Coros introduces sport science features to wearables, app with EvoLab software

The performance sports wearables company Coros launched a new software on Tuesday titled EvoLab. This update, which will be applied to both the company’s wearables as well as its app, has a focus on sports science and the training efficiency of Coros users. The new features will be give users real-time updates on their workload, tips for ideal training and notes on recovery, among other pieces of information. Paired with the news of EvoLab was an announcement that the company will soon release two new products as well: the Coros Pace 2 Speed Series and a keychain charger.
Beauty & Fashionpetapixel.com

Snap Launches Ambitious New AR Spectacles with Improved Camera Tech

Confirming a report from early March, Snap has officially announced its ambitious next-generation augmented reality (AR) Spectacles. They sound incredibly ambitous, but they also aren’t for sale. The new, lightweight display glasses are made for creators and enables them to overlay what are called “Lenses” directly onto the world through...
Cell Phonesarinsider.co

6 of the Top 7 Mobile Apps in April Feature AR

It’s clear that mobile AR is where the scale is today, given 3 billion+ global smartphones. As for the portion that’s AR-compatible, the common industry rally cry is that there are 1 billion+ AR-enabled smartphones. That figure applies to ARkit and ARCore-compatible smartphones. But if you pan back to all...
Cell PhonesApple Insider

Twitter's $2.99 'Twitter Blue' monthly subscription introduces color themes, custom app ic...

Twitter's rumored "Twitter Blue" subscription service has been unofficially confirmed through what appears to be an errant listing in the iOS App Store. Twitter's App Store listing now includes an in-app purchase for a Twitter Blue tier that costs $2.99 per month. While the option does not appear to be live, researcher Jane Manchun Wong was able to subscribe and shared a bit of information about the service through a tweet Thursday.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

The Sling TV App Is Getting a Complete Redesign

If you've ever used Sling TV, you must have noticed that the streaming service's app wasn't the most user-friendly one. The company realized that its app needs some improvement and has decided to completely redesign it to provide a new app experience with more personal features and an easy-to-use interface.
Cell PhonesMac Observer

LastPass Introduces Improved Multi-Factor Authenticator App

LastPass by LogMeIn announced on Wednesday that it enhanced its mobile authenticator app and integrates with VPN providers Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, and OpenVPN for businesses. However, the authenticator app is available to all LastPass users. With this update, the LastPass Authenticator will offer a refreshed user interface that now...
Electronicsmobileworldlive.com

Snap eyes AR boost with new smart glasses

Snap introduced its latest AR wearable, targeting content creators as it looks to boost its portfolio and tap advertising revenue opportunities as the battle for user engagement hots up. At its annual Snap Partner Summit, CEO Evan Spiegel introduced the fourth generation Spectacles smart glasses, which he described as its...
Behind Viral Videosknowtechie.com

TikTok is introducing a new tool to deal with online bullying

TikTok is introducing a new tool that gives creators the ability to deal with online bullying more efficiently. This new feature will allow TikTok creators to block users and bulk delete comments instead of moderating comment by comment. Furthermore, Tiktok creators can opt to leave delete the comments but report...
Cell Phonesnewsdio.com

5 Best iPhone Video Editing Apps in 2021

Nowadays a good photographic system is one of the main requirements that we ask of a smartphone. Fortunately, quality cameras are becoming more common among mobile devices, some of them even counting with 4K video recording. Yes, your mobile phone can record good videos, but what happens next? You no longer need to go to the computer to edit them, you can do it just on your phone with a suitable editing app.
BusinessZDNet

Snap courting developers with new AR tools and suite of products for creators

Snap unveiled an entire slate of new features and products on Thursday for developers and creators that use their platform. In multiple company statements, Snap announced a new developer platform that gives users a chance to expand their digital footprint through access to a variety of technology within Login, Stories, Bitmoji, the Snapchat Camera, Minis and Games.