The launch by an Arianespace rocket from Russia of 36 OneWeb satellites has been delayed by 24 hours. OneWeb has delayed the launch of its next batch of satellites until later today (May 28th). Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said the delay was down to “technical issues” and the replacement of an electrical item on the Soyuz rocket. The launch will take place from Russia’s Far East cosmodrome at Vostochny.