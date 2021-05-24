16-year-old boy shot in Hercules

A 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot and injured by masked robbers at his home in Hercules early Sunday. Officers responded to the home in the 1900 block of Phaesant Drive at about 1:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting and contacted two victims who are reportedly brothers. One was not injured and the other, age 16, was suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body and arm, police said. The victim was transported to a local trauma center. On Monday, he was reported to be in serious but stable condition, police said.