Hercules, CA

16-year-old boy shot in Hercules

The Richmond Standard
The Richmond Standard
 3 days ago
A 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot and injured by masked robbers at his home in Hercules early Sunday. Officers responded to the home in the 1900 block of Phaesant Drive at about 1:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting and contacted two victims who are reportedly brothers. One was not injured and the other, age 16, was suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body and arm, police said. The victim was transported to a local trauma center. On Monday, he was reported to be in serious but stable condition, police said.

The Richmond Standard

The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where's where, to what's what, we've got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year. This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what's going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.

