Arsenal 2-0 Brighton: Albion minds on an Emirate beach instead of stadium
Before Arsenal 2-0 Brighton, the Albion had numerous reasons to want a result at the Emirates Stadium in the final game of the 2020-21 Premier League season. A draw would have set a new top flight points record for the club. If things went the Seagulls' way, they could have equalled their highest ever finish of 13th which also would have entailed finishing above Crystal Palace for the first time in the Premier League. And there was the small matter of a potential £6 million more in prize money being up for grabs.