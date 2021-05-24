newsbreak-logo
18-Year-Old Ahmed Muhammad Becomes First Black Male Valedictorian In California High School’s 106-Year History

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
rnbcincy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Anytime our young brothers and sisters accomplish anything worth raving about, well, we rave! In the case of 18-year-old Ahmed Muhammad, Oakland Technical High School’s new history-breaking valedictorian, we were practically ready to throw the kid a celebratory bash after news hit that he became the first Black male in the school’s 106-year history to rank top honors.

Related
California StateCNN

A two-year old from California is the youngest American to become a member of Mensa

(CNN) — A Los Angeles toddler has become the youngest American member of Mensa, where membership is strictly limited to those who score at the highest levels in IQ tests. Kashe Quest may be a two-year-old but her skills include naming all of the elements on the periodic table, identifying all 50 states by shape and location, learning Spanish and deciphering patterns, according to her parents.
New York City, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

15-Year-Old Girl is Close to Becoming First Black, Female Chess Master

In 2020, 15-year-old New Yorker Jessica Hyatt—who happens to be one of the top 10 Black female chess players in the country—earned a $40,000 Daniel Feinberg Success in Chess Award. At that time, CBS New York said that a $40,000 college scholarship accompanied the honor. Hyatt is on track to achieve her history-making goal of becoming the first African American female chess master.
Matamoras, OHwymt.com

85 year old woman achieves dream and graduates high school

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio. (WTAP) - A special guest was honored at Frontier High School’s senior awards ceremony on Sunday. Amid the sea of high schoolers and their families was Phyllis Bowersock, an 85 year old woman wearing a cap and gown. While she might not look like the other seniors...
MinoritiesPosted by
Dallas Weekly

Black Celebrities aim to inspire Black High School students during a once-in-a-lifetime “Rites Of Passage” celeb ration. The event applauds Black students’ excellence and academic achievers.

(Black PR Wire) LOS ANGELES, CA: Actor, Stand-Up Comedian and Game Show Host Cedric The Entertainer, Actress Wendy Raquel Robinson (“The Steve Harvey Show”), Television Host and Author Shaun Robinson and Actress Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is The New Black”) join the list of stellar celebrities who’ll be empowering and inspiring Black High School students during their one-of- a-kind Rites Of Passage celebration. The virtual graduation will take place on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 4:00 pm Pacific Standard Time (PST). The event will laud Black students’ excellence while celebrating Black pride, unity, and diversity.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

Two boys suspended from school over BLM shirts

Two boys from Oklahoma were taken out of school for wearing t-shirts that read “Black Lives Matter”.Bentlee Herbert, 8 and Rodney Herbert, 5, were made to leave their classrooms and wait outside the front office last week for their choice of shirts. Their mother Jordan Herbert was informed by the superintendent of the Ardmore school district that politics would “not be allowed at school”, according to The New York Times.Opponents of the school dress code policy include the American Civil Liberty Union, who described the incident as an infringement on the boys’ free speech. Ms Herbert said their ejection from...
Educationsalkeiz.k12.or.us

Student´s social life since back to school

We’ve been through the pandemic and lost connections with people and family. But now that we're back in school, and were finally able to talk to people we haven’t seen in a while. she just moved here saying “I miss my friends back home,but so far McNary is cool and...
High SchoolElectric Literature

Impossible Lessons from My First Year in American High School

In the first paragraph of “New Life” by Kristina Gorcheva-Newberry, we’re offered three different iterations of what a “new life” can be. Mrs. Jones, the biology teacher, is suddenly single. Her husband of twenty-two years has left her for another teacher in the high school. Meanwhile, there are her students, the teenagers learning about “the division of chromosomes and how much energy and labor it took to grow a life.” And finally, there is Pavel, one of her students and the story’s narrator, who is “new to the area, new to the country, new to the people.” New life for Mrs. Jones is wet eyes and private grief exposed; new life for the biology students is all “energy and labor”; new life for Pavel is a whole place and people. Read that paragraph carefully and you’ll find a blueprint for the whole story expertly mapped out in little more than eight lines.
Collegesislandernews.com

How 2 First-Gen College Students Got Into Their Dream Schools

Historically, around 30% of undergraduate students are the first in their family to attend college. And that can leave them lost and behind in the college admissions process. First-generation college students don’t have the same points of equitable access to college as do other students, says Deana Waintraub Stafford, associate director for the Center for First-generation Student Success.