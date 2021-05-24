18-Year-Old Ahmed Muhammad Becomes First Black Male Valedictorian In California High School’s 106-Year History
Anytime our young brothers and sisters accomplish anything worth raving about, well, we rave! In the case of 18-year-old Ahmed Muhammad, Oakland Technical High School's new history-breaking valedictorian, we were practically ready to throw the kid a celebratory bash after news hit that he became the first Black male in the school's 106-year history to rank top honors.