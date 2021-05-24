18-Year-Old Ahmed Muhammad Becomes First Black Male Valedictorian In California High School’s 106-Year History

In the first paragraph of “New Life” by Kristina Gorcheva-Newberry, we’re offered three different iterations of what a “new life” can be. Mrs. Jones, the biology teacher, is suddenly single. Her husband of twenty-two years has left her for another teacher in the high school. Meanwhile, there are her students, the teenagers learning about “the division of chromosomes and how much energy and labor it took to grow a life.” And finally, there is Pavel, one of her students and the story’s narrator, who is “new to the area, new to the country, new to the people.” New life for Mrs. Jones is wet eyes and private grief exposed; new life for the biology students is all “energy and labor”; new life for Pavel is a whole place and people. Read that paragraph carefully and you’ll find a blueprint for the whole story expertly mapped out in little more than eight lines.