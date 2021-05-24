News Channel 6 City Guide: Food Truck Championship of Texas 2021
GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re giving you a preview of what you can expect at this year’s Possum Pedal and Food Truck Championship of Texas on Saturday, June 5, in Graham. It’s going to be a weekend full of family-friendly fun that has been more than a year in the making.www.newschannel6now.com