News Channel 6 City Guide: Food Truck Championship of Texas 2021

By Samantha Forester
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re giving you a preview of what you can expect at this year’s Possum Pedal and Food Truck Championship of Texas on Saturday, June 5, in Graham. It’s going to be a weekend full of family-friendly fun that has been more than a year in the making.

