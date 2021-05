JetBlue has launched their flight schedules for their NYC to London flights. It will be great to see how JetBlue does on this route and I am eager to give it a try!. Yesterday was a big day for all those travelers that love JetBlue and England as they released their schedule and bookings to London! There were also some great deals that had popped up on the JetBlue Mint (business class) – I was gone all day so could not get to it then. But, we should see more of this!