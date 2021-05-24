newsbreak-logo
Monsta X, Baekhyun, NCT Dream And Arash Refresh Nearly Half Of This Week’s World Songs Chart

By Hugh McIntyre
Forbes
 3 days ago
It’s not uncommon for a handful of just-released tracks from some of the biggest South Korean, Japanese, Chinese and African musicians to find their way to Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart every week, as there are usually just a few tunes that are able to sell well enough in their first full frame of availability to reach the list. This frame, almost half of all the available spaces on the ranking feature titles that have never before appeared on the roster, though not all of them are “new.”

