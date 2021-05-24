newsbreak-logo
Anneliese Meyrhofer Spring, a resident of Hammond, LA, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Heritage Healthcare in Hammond, LA. She was born November 4, 1933 in Heidelberg, Germany and was 87 years of age. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Fussell and husband Dwain; son, Dale Spring and wife Robyn; 2 grandchildren, Taylor Spring and Drew Fussell;1 great grandson, Leo Spring; niece, Diana Bender; step-sister, Inge Brunson. Preceded in death by her parents, Robert Holtmann and Emma Holtmann; husband, Edward Spring; and sister, Elfie Holtmann. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Interment Spring Cemetery, Amite, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

