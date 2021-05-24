Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-24 17:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hale; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lubbock County in northwestern Texas Northeastern Hockley County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Hale County in northwestern Texas Southeastern Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 554 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles north of Levelland, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Littlefield, Anton, Spade, Whitharral and Opdyke West. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov