Hale County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 17:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hale; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lubbock County in northwestern Texas Northeastern Hockley County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Hale County in northwestern Texas Southeastern Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 554 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles north of Levelland, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Littlefield, Anton, Spade, Whitharral and Opdyke West. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Bailey County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Never drive through water of unknown depth. Be aware that road surfaces may become washed out. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Childress; Cochran; Cottle; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Kent; King; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Parmer; Stonewall; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for Portions of northwest and the Panhandle of Texas, including the following areas, in northwest Texas, Bailey, Childress, Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Kent, King, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Stonewall, Terry and Yoakum. In the Panhandle of Texas, Briscoe, Castro, Hall, Parmer and Swisher. * From Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop across the area late this afternoon and evening, and will also produce locally intense rainfall. There will be a risk for local rainfall totals in excess of 4 inches from these storms that could cause flash flooding. * Flash flooding may occur from these storms as well as rapid water rises through draws and arroyos. Local drainage systems could become overwhelmed. Local roads may become impassable and road closures are possible.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hale, Lubbock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 23:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hale; Lubbock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LUBBOCK...SOUTHWESTERN FLOYD...NORTHWESTERN CROSBY AND SOUTHEASTERN HALE COUNTIES At 1133 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Petersburg, or 13 miles east of Abernathy, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. At 1100 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported three inch diameter 5 miles northwest of Petersburg. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Floydada, Petersburg and Cone. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Hale The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Floyd County in northwestern Texas Northeastern Hale County in northwestern Texas * Until 615 AM CDT. * At 310 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Plainview, Floydada, Lockney, Aiken, South Plains and Seth Ward. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Castro, Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Castro; Lamb The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Lamb County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Castro County in the panhandle of Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 736 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include in and around Earth and Springlake including US Highway 70 and Farm to Market Road 1055.
Bailey County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bailey, Cochran, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Terry, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bailey; Cochran; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Terry; Yoakum A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BAILEY...SOUTHWESTERN LUBBOCK...WESTERN LYNN EASTERN COCHRAN...TERRY...HOCKLEY...YOAKUM AND SOUTHERN LAMB COUNTIES At 806 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Pep to 7 miles north of Sundown to 6 miles east of Plains to 3 miles west of Denver City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Levelland, Brownfield, Denver City, Morton, Sundown, Anton, Tokio, Enochs, Locketville, Whitharral, Pep, Lehman, Meadow, Smyer, Whiteface, Ropesville, Wellman and Opdyke West. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Crosby County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crosby, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Kent, Lubbock, Lynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Kent; Lubbock; Lynn; Terry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN KENT...LUBBOCK LYNN...DICKENS...GARZA...SOUTHERN FLOYD...EAST CENTRAL TERRY CROSBY...SOUTHWESTERN MOTLEY AND SOUTHERN HALE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northwestern Texas.
Lamb County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lamb The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 812 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles north of Amherst, or 9 miles south of Earth, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Fieldton. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.50IN
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Briscoe, Floyd, Hale, Hall, Motley, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Briscoe; Floyd; Hale; Hall; Motley; Swisher SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 220 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms from near Plainview, to near Floydada. These storms are moving east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Plainview, Floydada, Silverton, Turkey, Caprock Canyon State Park, Lockney, Kress, Quitaque, South Plains, Claytonville, Dougherty, Aiken, Flomot, Valley Schools, Seth Ward and Edmonson.
Lamb County, TXKCBD

Tornado warning expired for Lamb County, severe storms continue

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Tornado Warning for Lamb County north of Littlefield has expired as of 8:45 p.m., but Severe Thunderstorm warnings continue. Tornado reported in Lamb County, tornado was briefly on the ground north of Sudan around 7:45 p.m. =====. LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch...
Lamb County, TXLubbock Avalanche-Journal

How an untrained storm chaser captured this stunning tornado photo

Ryan Reese isn't exactly a storm chaser. He works in a cotton gin. But after 7 p.m. on Sunday evening, the Lamb County man said he went from waiting for his kids to get out of a Sunday evening church activity to tracking down a tornado, capturing some stunning images of the well-defined, dark twister as it traveled over farmland - just missing his house - but thankfully not causing any other damage in rural Lamb County.
Cochran County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochran, Hockley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochran; Hockley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BAILEY...NORTHEASTERN COCHRAN AND NORTHWESTERN HOCKLEY COUNTIES At 553 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Morton, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Morton and Pep. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bailey County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bailey, Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bailey; Lamb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL BAILEY AND CENTRAL LAMB COUNTIES At 550 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Amherst, or 10 miles north of Littlefield, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Earth, Sudan, Amherst, Fieldton and Springlake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Lamb County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 20:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lamb The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flood Warning for East Central Bailey County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Lamb County in northwestern Texas * Until midnight CDT. * At 947 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in and to the west of Amherst including US Highway 84. An estimated between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sudan and Amherst.
Bailey County, TXweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Floyd, Garza, Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 15:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Cochran; Crosby; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Parmer; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...The South Plains and the southern Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and a few power outages may result.
Bailey County, TXweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Dickens, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bailey; Briscoe; Castro; Cochran; Crosby; Dickens; Floyd; Garza; Hale; Hall; Hockley; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Parmer; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTH PLAINS, WESTERN ROLLING PLAINS, AND SOUTHERN TEXAS PANHANDLE The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * Timing...Noon until midnight. * Wind...West southwesterly approaching 30 mph becoming northerly late Saturday evening. * Humidity...5 to 10 percent. * Fuels...Dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged.
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Castro, Hale, Lamb, Parmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Castro; Hale; Lamb; Parmer SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN PARMER NORTHWESTERN HALE...CASTRO AND NORTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTIES UNTIL 615 PM CDT At 544 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Bovina to 5 miles northwest of Olton. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Dimmitt, Friona, Olton, Hart, Summerfield, Easter, Lazbuddie, Black, Nazareth and Springlake.