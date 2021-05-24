My Best Man ‘Speech’ My Younger Brother [VIDEO]

Someone once told me that seeing a cardinal is a message from heaven from a loved one to remind us that we are not alone and they continue to watch over us. Nothing prepared me when my oldest brother, Bob, was diagnosed with cancer two weeks before Christmas of 2019. I couldn’t bear the thought of what he would be enduring in the coming months. Bob, the eternal optimist and dearest person on the earth, said “I am going to beat this, that’s all there is to it, I don’t want you to worry about me.”