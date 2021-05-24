newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

My Best Man ‘Speech’ My Younger Brother [VIDEO]

By Gazelle
Posted by 
FUN 107
FUN 107
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On May 22, 2021, my younger brother married his best friend. I was given the responsibility of being his best man and it was a job I gladly took on. From the day he proposed to his now wife, Krystal, to the final song at his wedding, it all seems too perfect.

fun107.com
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Joel
Person
Don Mclean
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piano Man#A Best#Younger Brother#The Third Man#Front Man#Joy#Da Dum#Orange Juice#Married Man#Best Man Wedding#Video#Song#Life Taylor#Wish#Hooters#T Shirts#Leftovers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Relationship AdviceVogue

My Best Friend Is Marrying The Nicest Man In The World

“Right, shut up now everyone,” screamed Vicky, pointing a hand towards a board covered with bullet points and names and a half-drawn seating plan. There were six of us around a table and we were meant to be discussing Vicky and Tom’s upcoming wedding, but had somehow veered into a conversation revolving around the words “spit” and “swallow” that had put at least one person off his mayo-dipped vegan chicken goujon. We’d been together for hours, and hadn’t even got to any of the important stuff, like who will carry Vicky’s Jack Russell, Pippa, down the aisle, or who’s going to help usher the guests to the food area.
Relationship AdviceBoston Globe

Should I tell my friend about my romance with her brother?

What are your love and relationship questions? Email them all to [email protected] or fill out the form. I am 26 years old. My best friend's older brother got my contact information and has made comments about a possible "us" in the future. We are getting to know each other. I like him too, but we have yet to become official.
RetailPosted by
Amomama

My Best Friend Is Spoiled by Money [Story of the Day]

Today’s #storyoftheday is about two best friends whose relationship fell apart after one of them suddenly grew rich. Two years ago, my college best friend tied the knot with a woman he had been dating for a year and a half. My other half’s name is Tom, and the lucky girl whom he wed is Claudia.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Pink: My first girlfriend left me for my brother!

Pink has revealed her "first girlfriend" left her for her brother. The 'Cover Me In Sunshine' hitmaker has recalled feeling "very confused" after the girl she dated as a teenager ditched her in favour of pursuing a romance with Pink's sibling. When asked if she has ever "gone for a...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Woman Wishes Her Ex-husband All the Worst and Here Is Why – Story of the Day

Denise thought she was the luckiest woman in the world to be married to a perfect man. However, things changed in a matter of minutes and now she hates him. Here is her story. Denise thought that she would have a happily ever after once married. She was a romantic and loved the idea of being swept off her feet by a man who would treat her like a queen. During her first job, Denise was assigned to be coached by a man named Vince. He was hard-working, intelligent, and handsome.
Family Relationshipscineuropa.org

He’s My Brother

“It’s difficult to get both sides and understand what each one wants,” says Jonna Hanberg to her daughter Christine while driving her car and engaging in an intense exchange. Jonna is the mother of Peter, born deaf and blind, and now a 30-year-old man, whose disability prevents him from leading an independent, normal life and massively affects those of the people closest to him. This struggle for understanding and the huge efforts made by the whole family to constantly serve as Peter’s “eyes” and “ears” are at the centre of Cille Hannibal’s new documentary, He’s My Brother, co-directed with Peter’s sister, Christine. The feature, awarded a Special Mention in the Nordic:Dox Award strand of CPH:DOX, is now taking part in DOK.fest Munich’s main competition.
MusicPosted by
FUN 107

Remembering The Time Kari Met the Jonas Brothers Before They Were Famous

Back before they were "Burnin' Up," they were three teenage brothers with the last name Jonas just trying to get their big break. Let's rewind back to January 30, 2006. I was living near Seattle at the time, and my family went to quite a few concerts. I may have only been 8 years old, but I loved live music, especially when it was performed in a small venue like The Crocodile Cafe, a standing-room only venue in Seattle with a capacity of just a few hundred people.
Family RelationshipsBuffalo News

My View: Feeling the presence of the brother I lost

Someone once told me that seeing a cardinal is a message from heaven from a loved one to remind us that we are not alone and they continue to watch over us. Nothing prepared me when my oldest brother, Bob, was diagnosed with cancer two weeks before Christmas of 2019. I couldn’t bear the thought of what he would be enduring in the coming months. Bob, the eternal optimist and dearest person on the earth, said “I am going to beat this, that’s all there is to it, I don’t want you to worry about me.”
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Girl with a Facial Defect Filled My Heart [Story of the Day]

Today's #storyoftheday is about a boy who fell in love with a kind girl despite her physical flaw and saw her as the most beautiful person in the world. Would you fall in love with a woman with an apparent physical flaw? Antonio had been asked this question more than he can count in the past years, and every time, he would confidently answer with a yes.
MusicSanta Monica Daily Press

THE BEST TIMES OF MY LIFE

For sure when we will be enjoying music in person again as we used to. In the Good Old Days. — only 15 months ago? Seems like a much longer home-confinement prison sentence. My cell block plays some pretty good tunes. But, it’s still not live. It will be a slow progression, I imagine.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
FUN 107

Are Wedding Favors a Must or a Miss?

I still haven’t wrapped my head around the fact that I am getting married in less than six months. After all the obstacles that 2020 threw at brides to be, it’s hard to imagine the day is actually going to happen. But reality is sinking in for this November bride...
JobsPosted by
Amomama

My Boss Never Responded to My Greetings [Story of the Day]

A man who disliked his boss for his stand-offish ways learned too late that he had misjudged his character. Back in 2008, my world fell apart. I went from being an affluent man with his own brokerage company and his own home to living in my car with my wife and two teenage children.
MusicKEAN-FM

Tigirlily Bet on Themselves in ‘My Thang’ [Exclusive Acoustic Performance]

Tigirlily are betting on themselves in their latest single, "My Thang." Come what may, the sister duo are "still gonna love me," they profess. Krista and Kendra Slaubaugh bring energy to their follow-your-arrow anthem with a new acoustic performance, now available exclusively on The Boot. Keep reading to watch the pair perform the song from an idyllic front porch, just their two voices and an acoustic guitar.
TV SeriesPosted by
FUN 107

Can You Binge-Watch All Ten Seasons of ‘Friends’ Before the Reunion Episode?

'Friends' fans got the best surprise last week when HBO Max released a teaser trailer for the show's long-awaited reunion episode. The cult classic sitcom that began in the 90s famously features Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer as six friend living in New York City. 'Fans were able to watch it endlessly on Netflix for years, but after its contract with Netflix ended at the start of 2020, it has been binge-able on HBO Max, who will now air the reunion special starting May 27.