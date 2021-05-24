newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decatur County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Sheridan, Thomas by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Decatur; Sheridan; Thomas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN THOMAS...NORTHWESTERN SHERIDAN AND SOUTHWESTERN DECATUR COUNTIES At 555 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Selden, or 17 miles south of Oberlin, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Thomas, northwestern Sheridan and southwestern Decatur Counties, including the following locations... Leoville. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northwestern Kansas. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Thomas County, KS
City
Oberlin, KS
County
Decatur County, KS
City
Selden, KS
County
Sheridan County, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Severe Flooding#Storm#Flash Flooding#Tornado Watch#Northwestern Sheridan#Decatur#Northeastern Thomas#Torrential Rainfall#Northwestern Kansas#Expect Hail Damage#Expect Wind Damage#Immediate Severity#Severe Certainty#Radar#Target Area#Roofs#Siding#Trees#Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Sherman County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sherman, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Sherman; Thomas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR KIT CARSON...THOMAS AND SHERMAN COUNTIES UNTIL 1000 PM MDT/1100 PM CDT/ At 841 PM MDT/941 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles southeast of Thurman to 14 miles north of Brewster. Movement was south at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colby, Goodland, Burlington, Stratton, Flagler, Brewster and Seibert. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 0 and 69. Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 390 and 450. Highway 385 between mile markers 175 and 206, and near mile marker 211.
Decatur County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Logan, Rawlins, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Logan; Rawlins; Sheridan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THOMAS...NORTHEASTERN LOGAN SHERIDAN...SOUTHEASTERN RAWLINS...SOUTHWESTERN DECATUR...NORTHERN GOVE AND WESTERN GRAHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM CDT At 642 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles south of Brewster to 8 miles south of Quinter. Movement was northwest at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colby, Oakley, Hoxie, Quinter, Grainfield, Grinnell and Levant. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 38 and 112.
Sheridan County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 21:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sheridan THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SHERIDAN COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northwestern and west central Kansas.
Gove County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gove, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Gove; Sheridan The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas Northern Gove County in west central Kansas * Until 700 AM CDT. * At 210 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms has diminished, however additional rainfall is expected in the warning area. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. * Low lying areas may experience flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Sheridan and Northern Gove Counties
Decatur County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Norton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 23:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Goodland. Target Area: Decatur; Norton SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 1148 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles west of Norton, moving southeast at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Norton, Almena, Norcatur, Clayton, Reager and Calvert.
Decatur County, KSweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Decatur, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Decatur; Rawlins DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility down to 1/4 and less miles in dense fog. * WHERE...In Kansas, Rawlins and Decatur Counties. In Nebraska, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Rawlins County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Rawlins, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 18:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Rawlins; Thomas The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Rawlins County in northwestern Kansas Northwestern Thomas County in northwestern Kansas * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 644 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Atwood, Blakeman and Beardsley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Logan County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan, Thomas, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 19:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These thunderstorms will produce damaging winds resulting in areas of near zero visibility in blowing dirt. Use extreme caution if you must travel and be alert for rapidly changing visibility. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Logan; Thomas; Wichita A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WICHITA...THOMAS AND LOGAN COUNTIES At 746 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles southwest of Gem to Russell Springs, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Colby, Gem, Rexford and Menlo. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 48 and 75. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Cheyenne County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne, Greeley, Logan, Rawlins, Sherman, Thomas, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cheyenne; Greeley; Logan; Rawlins; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace; Wichita SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN WICHITA AND WALLACE COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL KANSAS...CHEYENNE AND NORTHWESTERN THOMAS COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS...NORTHWESTERN LOGAN AND NORTHERN GREELEY COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL KANSAS...WESTERN RAWLINS AND SHERMAN COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS UNTIL 500 PM MDT/600 PM CDT/ At 446 PM MDT/546 PM CDT/, trained weather spotters reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of St. Francis to 14 miles southeast of Cheyenne Wells. Movement was east at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and significantly reduced visibility due to blowing dust will be possible with these storms. Visibility down to a quarter mile has been reported in the blowing dust. Locations impacted include Goodland, St. Francis, Sharon Springs, Brewster, Ruleton, Bird City and Weskan. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 3 and 35. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM MDT/800 PM CDT/ for east central Colorado. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT/midnight CDT/ for northwestern and west central Kansas.
Sherman County, KSweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Sherman, Thomas, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Sherman; Thomas; Wallace NEAR CRITICAL TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ANTICIPATED ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE AREA SATURDAY AFTERNOON RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 013...014 AND 027 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ this evening. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas and Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.