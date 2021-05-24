newsbreak-logo
Decatur County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Sheridan, Thomas by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Decatur; Sheridan; Thomas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN THOMAS...NORTHWESTERN SHERIDAN AND SOUTHWESTERN DECATUR COUNTIES At 555 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Selden, or 17 miles south of Oberlin, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Thomas, northwestern Sheridan and southwestern Decatur Counties, including the following locations... Leoville. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northwestern Kansas. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH

Logan County, KS

Flash Flood Warning issued for Logan, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Logan; Thomas The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Thomas County in northwestern Kansas Logan County in west central Kansas * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 156 PM CDT, emergency management reported three to five inches of rainfall on local roads and some back roads are covered with water. Ongoing thunderstorms are producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Colby, Oakley, Brewster, Levant, Winona, Monument, Russell Springs, Mingo and Halford. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Rawlins County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rawlins, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Rawlins; Thomas The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Thomas County in northwestern Kansas South central Rawlins County in northwestern Kansas * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 934 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles north of Colby, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Thomas and south central Rawlins Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Sheridan County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 23:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Sheridan The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1137 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grainfield, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Sheridan County, including the following locations Seguin. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Gove County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Gove, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Gove; Sheridan The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas Northern Gove County in west central Kansas * Until 700 AM CDT. * At 210 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms has diminished, however additional rainfall is expected in the warning area. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. * Low lying areas may experience flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Sheridan and Northern Gove Counties
Decatur County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Norton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Decatur; Norton The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Norton County in northwestern Kansas Decatur County in northwestern Kansas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 732 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Danbury to 8 miles north of Rexford, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Mesonet at Oberlin. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Dresden, Jennings, Lenora and Edmond. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
Decatur County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Greeley, Logan, Norton, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 20:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If you see an advancing wall of dust, do not drive into it. Blowing dust can quickly reduce visibility which can result in deadly traffic accidents, chain collisions and massive pileups. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Greeley; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Thomas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WICHITA...EASTERN THOMAS NORTON...LOGAN...SOUTHEASTERN GREELEY...SHERIDAN...SOUTHEASTERN RAWLINS...DECATUR...GOVE...GRAHAM AND SOUTHEASTERN RED WILLOW COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM MDT/815 PM CDT/ At 612 PM MDT/712 PM CDT/, the public reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles south of Bartley to 10 miles south of Tribune. Movement was east at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and significantly reduced visibility due to blowing dust will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colby, Norton, Oakley, Oberlin, Leoti, Hill City and Hoxie. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 57 and 112. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT/midnight CDT/ for northwestern and west central Kansas...and southwestern Nebraska.
Greeley County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Greeley, Logan, Sherman, Thomas, Wallace, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greeley; Logan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace; Wichita SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN WICHITA AND WALLACE COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL KANSAS...CHEYENNE AND NORTHWESTERN THOMAS COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS...NORTHWESTERN LOGAN AND NORTHERN GREELEY COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL KANSAS...WESTERN RAWLINS AND SHERMAN COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS UNTIL 500 PM MDT/600 PM CDT/ At 446 PM MDT/546 PM CDT/, trained weather spotters reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of St. Francis to 14 miles southeast of Cheyenne Wells. Movement was east at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and significantly reduced visibility due to blowing dust will be possible with these storms. Visibility down to a quarter mile has been reported in the blowing dust. Locations impacted include Goodland, St. Francis, Sharon Springs, Brewster, Ruleton, Bird City and Weskan. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 3 and 35. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM MDT/800 PM CDT/ for east central Colorado. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT/midnight CDT/ for northwestern and west central Kansas.
Sherman County, KS

Red Flag Warning issued for Sherman, Thomas, Wallace by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Sherman; Thomas; Wallace NEAR CRITICAL TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ANTICIPATED ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE AREA SATURDAY AFTERNOON RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 013...014 AND 027 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 8 PM MDT /9 PM CDT/ this evening. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas and Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace. * Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.