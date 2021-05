I got my driver’s license in 2001. Olivia Rodrigo got hers during this pandemic. Despite our age difference, I am one of many “geriatric millennials” who sings her songs into my hairbrush. When I first listened to “drivers license,” I was transfixed: Here is a 17-year-old girl belting out the exact experiences I had as a 17-year-old girl. Like many others in my micro-generation, it made me wish that I had a musician like that when I, myself, was 17 and driving through the suburbs at night and crying while being lovesick — which was, like, half my life for a while. Who else is going to truly encapsulate and do justice to that experience in song? Morrissey?