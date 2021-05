HARRISBURG – Two people were discovered dead in a Dauphin County home. Swatara Township Police say officers responded late Friday to a residence in the 600 block of Mohn Street for a report of a domestic incident. Upon arrival, they did not receive an answer at the door and forced entry into the home. Upon entering, police immediately found a female and male with gunshot wounds. Neither survived. Investigators determined that the deaths were a murder-suicide. The names of the two people were being withheld pending notification of their families.