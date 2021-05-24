newsbreak-logo
2021 KTM 450 Rally Replica Motorcycle

uncrate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing up the E-Pilen, the sleek Vektorr is Husqvarna's next look at an electrified lineup. Leo Porfirio combines the past and present in his Honda Scrambler Revival concept. Pride month is just weeks away. To keep the celebration comfortable, adidas has released a special version of their Ultraboost 5.0 DNA....

uncrate.com
Zack Snyder
Carsdirtrider.com

2022 KTM Enduro and Dual Sport Motorcycles First Look

KTM’s enduro and dual sport motorcycles are the latest 2022 models to be announced from the Austrian manufacturer. The four-stroke enduro bikes are the 500 XCF-W and 350 XCF-W, while the two-strokes include the 300 XC-W TPI, 250 XC-W TPI, and 150 XC-W TPI. The duo of street-legal dirt bike models are the 350 EXC-F and 500 EXC-F.
Carsultimatemotorcycling.com

Sam-Customs KTM SC250: Exclusive Builder Interview

Custom motorcycle builder Säm Luginbühl has motorcycling fused into his DNA. Growing up in Switzerland, Luginbühl’s father took Säm and his brother for rides on his Suzuki GT550 air-cooled two-stroke triple as soon as they were big enough to hold on. Every year, his father took the boys to Switzerland’s largest motorcycle exhibition, ingraining a passion for two-wheels.
Carshiconsumption.com

The 8 Best Japanese Motorcycles

Following the island nation’s defeat in the Second World War, Japan — along with the rest of the Axis nations — was banned from researching, developing, designing, or manufacturing aircraft for the better part of a decade. This forced seven-year hiatus would coincide with the rise of the jet engine, which allowed other nations to enter the modern age of air travel. As a result of Japan’s best mechanics and engineers being prohibited from wrenching or working on airplanes, the country’s sharpest minds focused their attention on the automotive and motorcycle realms. By the time the ban was lifted in 1951, Japan’s aviation industry was years behind its competitors, prompting the country to double down on its efforts to be a global powerhouse in the road-going vehicles sector.
Carshypebeast.com

KTM's 450 Rally Replica Is the Epitome of Its "READY TO RACE" Philosophy

KTM has just released a new 450 Rally Replica for its off-road riders. The race-ready bike has seen success in the trails and dunes of the Dakar Rally and FIM Cross-Country Rallies and is now ready for the public. The limited-edition 450 cc bike features upgraded suspension, a race-spec chassis,...
CarsTotal Motorcycle

2022 Ducati Motorcycle Guide

Introducing the new 2022 Ducati Motorcycle Guide. New Bike Reviews, Huge Photos, Full Specifications. Get it all at Total Motorcycle with the 2022 Ducati Motorcycle Guide. – 2022 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark PRO – New version. – 2022 Ducati Scrambler 1100 PRO. – 2022 Ducati Scrambler 1100. – 2022 Ducati...
CarsRideApart

2022 KTM RC 390 Inching Closer To Global Debut

The KTM RC 390 has always been considered by many as the most aggressive and committed entry-level sportbikes in the market. Unlike its direct competitors such as the Ninja 400 and Yamaha YZF-R3, the RC 390 boasts a significantly more aggressive riding position thanks to its low-slung clip-ons, and high rear-sets.
Carscycleworld.com

$28,000 KTM 790 Adventure R Project

The ability to get out into the dirt while using paved highways and byways makes adventure and dual sport motorcycles a dream for those looking for the best of both worlds. However, both require compromises; dual sports lack range and comfort for multiday tours, but big adventure bikes become a challenge when the trails tighten and the bumps grow bigger than a breadbox.
Bicyclessilodrome.com

Fuel Motorcycles Peak Motorcycle Hydration Vest

Reading time: about 1 minute. This is the new Peak Vest from the team at Fuel Motorcycles, it’s a hydration vest designed for motorcyclists with a design inspired by WW2 pilot life jackets. Hydration packs are commonly used by riders on off road journeys down fire trails and on other...
Motorsportsadventuremotorcycle.com

Konflict Motorsports Hard Adventure Series for KTM 790/890

Konflict Motorsports has chosen the lauded KTM 790/890 Adventure R to be the first in for fitment of the Hard Adventure Series Carbon Cartridge Kit (H.A.S. Cartridge Kit) suspension and performance upgrade. Engineered in a close partnership with MX-Tech Suspension (M.X.T.) the H.A.S. system incorporates full external adjustability and Huck...
Carscachycars.com

All New KTM RC 390 spotted undisguised

The 2022 KTM RC 390 has been spotted undisguised interestingly, starting off the week with a somewhat orange bang. The refreshed KTM RC 390’s long and exciting excursion from beginning to creation is by all accounts approaching an end, with this new covert operative gave showing a back number plate holder, side reflectors and surprisingly a creation shading plan. The most clear distinction to the current bicycle is the new look that the 2022 model games. Presently the photograph here isn’t exactly clear enough to recognize any 390 badging, however the way that it wears Metzeler elastic clues to us that this is the lead in the RC arrangement.
Carsadvpulse.com

2022 KTM 350 EXC-F and 500 EXC-F Dual Sport Updates Announced

Days after Husqvarna announced updates to its dual-sport lineup, KTM is following suit unveiling a few changes for the 2022 EXC range. After progressive steps with chassis and engine development in the last three years, the big news for the latest generation dual sport models is a new suspension package.
Carsadvrider.com

Report: New Bajaj factory will handle KTM 490/Husqvarna 501 production

Is KTM’s upcoming 490 series going to be a massive hit? Maybe, maybe not, but KTM’s Indian partner (and partial owner) is reportedly gearing up to build the new 490s. Bajaj is actually building a new motorcycle manufacturing facility that’s supposed to handle the 490’s production. Bajaj already builds the...
Entertainmentthevintagent.com

The Motorcycle Portraits: Megs Braap

The Motorcycle Portraits is a project by photographer/filmmaker David Goldman, who travels the world making documentaries, and takes time out to interview interesting people in the motorcycle scene, wherever he might be. The result is a single exemplary photo, a geolocation of his subject, and a transcribed interview. The audio of his interviews can be found on The Motorcycle Portraits website.
Bicyclesmanofmany.com

Teach the Kids to Rip with KTM’s Electric Balance Bikes

KTM has a wide range of offerings for riders of all backgrounds, including the youngest riders. The new KTM x STACYC eDRIVE Electric Balance Bikes lets tomorrow’s riders learn the basics of riding, from wheels, torque, and balance, while also having the capacity to grow with any child. You’ll also...
CarsRideApart

We Could Soon See A 500cc Benelli Sportbike

Chinese-owned Italian motorcycle maker, Benelli, has been putting in the hours when it comes to developing new bikes. The company has invested a lot of resources, time, and effort in its global expansion, and is becoming a rising star in the global motorcycle scene. Just this year alone, Benelli's parent company, QJ Motor has released a hanful of motorcycles in the Chinese market—all of which expected to globally debut under the Benelli brand.
CarsRideApart

Check Out This Mad Custom Kawasaki ZRX1100

A Universal Japanese Motorcycle (UJM) is as basic as they come, and a dream for customizers to make into anything they want to. That being said, MR Martini's custom ZRX1100 is a absolute looker of a "lightly-modified" custom bike. The base bike used in this project is a 2001 Kawasaki...
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Mopar Monster Thrashes Camaro In Head To Head Drag Race

There is a long-standing rivalry between the GM and Mopar classics, this carburetor clash of two automotive legends has been going on for centuries. With every new Camaro owner that says that GM is the best, there has always been a Mopar maniac willing to challenge them. In the first act of the muscle car revolution, there was one word on the tongues of young enthusiasts, that word was speed. There was no better way to test this speed than drag racing. So, many car fanatics would bring their newly acquired Dodges and Chevys to compete in an ultimate decider of speed, a run down the quarter-mile would decide who was the fastest. This practice has carried over even today and is still one of America’s greatest automotive pass times due to the ease of access and low starting cost. In this article, we’ll break down an enchanting head-to-head battle between two incredible American icons and their journey to see who truly is the fastest car.
Carscycleworld.com

2022 Yamaha YZF-R7 First Ride Review

Not long ago, the arrival of a fresh crop of all-new 600cc inline-four machines from Japan’s Big Four was something riders could look forward to each year. The middleweight repli-racer craze may have vanished, and the sales with it, but Yamaha’s looking to put an end to the middleweight supersport blues with the introduction of the all-new 2022 Yamaha YZF-R7.
Carsvurbmoto.com

KTM Releases 2022 EXC Model Line-Up

Getting key updates that elevate performance across the range, the updated for 2022 KTM EXC model line-up is landing at authorized KTM dealers now. Perfectly mixing cutting-edge technology with enviable handling and READY TO RACE offroad performance, the new line-up is here to master all extremes. With the 2022 EXC...