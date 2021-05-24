newsbreak-logo
Studies from University of Pittsburgh Update Current Data on Health and Society (Medicaid Coverage ‘cliff ‘ Increases Expenses and Decreases Care for Near-poor Medicare Beneficiaries)

Health Policy and Law Daily -- Research findings on Health and Medicine - Health and Society are discussed in a new report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Cost sharing in traditional Medicare can consume a substantial portion of the income of beneficiaries who do not have supplemental insurance from Medicaid, an employer, or a Medigap plan. Near-poor Medicare beneficiaries (with incomes more than 100 percent but less than 200 percent of the federal poverty level) are ineligible for Medicaid but frequently lack alternative supplemental coverage, resulting in a supplemental coverage ‘cliff’ of 25.8 percentage points just above the eligibility threshold for Medicaid (100 percent of poverty).”

