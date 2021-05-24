Zywave Acquires Modgic, Provider of Workers’ Comp & Mod Analysis Software

Cross-Domain Solutions refers to integrated specialized software and hardware that provides a controlled interface to either manually or automatically enable or restrict the access or transfer of information between security domains based on previously agreed security policy. Most of the cross-domain solutions feature dedicated software solutions running on trusted computers which serve as a guard in midst of 2 discrete security domains. The primary objective of CDS is to allow a trusted network domain to exchange information with different domains. CDS has varying security protocols. CDSs provide a cost-effective solution to a variety of military and intelligence operations. As the use of CDS is mainly meant for military and intelligence uses, its deployment is based around risk management. With the increasing defense spending of nations; the demand for cross-domain solutions is also increasing.