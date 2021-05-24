New Findings from Chapman University Describe Advances in Life Science Research (An Investigation of Health Insurance Policy and Behavior In a Virtual Environment)

Insurance Daily News -- Researchers detail new data in Risk Management. According to news originating from Tainan,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “In traffic safety studies, the few scholars who have focused on analyzing disaggregated data obtained results that have been either difficult to explain or demonstrate because they did not provide clear visual maps or utilize statistical tests to quantify the spatial relationships. In order to increase the use of such disaggregated spatial methods for use in traffic safety studies, the current study documents the application of a new RGB (red, green, blue) model which combines the color additive theorem and the kernel density map (KDE) to define crash colocation patterns and the coincidence spaces of related variables.”