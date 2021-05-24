newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

New Findings from Chapman University Describe Advances in Life Science Research (An Investigation of Health Insurance Policy and Behavior In a Virtual Environment)

By Insurance Daily News
Posted by 
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 4 days ago

Insurance Daily News -- Investigators publish new report on Life Science Research. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “We introduce a new experimental approach to measuring the effects of health insurance policy alternatives on behavior and health outcomes over the life course. In a virtual environment with multi-period lives, subjects earn virtual income and allocate spending, to maximize utility, which is converted into cash payment.”

insurancenewsnet.com
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
362
Followers
5K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Outcomes#Information Science#Health Policy#Health Benefits#Insurance Daily News#Life Science Research#Public Library Science#Plos#Journal#Newsrx#Orange#Virtual Income#Behaviors#Subjects#Approach#Treatment#Optimal Levels#Insurance Plans#Choices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
Related
Medical SciencePosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

New Pharmacology Study Findings Recently Were Reported by Researchers at King Abdulaziz University (Health Insurance and Out-Of-Pocket Expenditure on Health and Medicine: Heterogeneities along Income)

Insurance Daily News -- Investigators publish new report on pharmacology. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Achieving universal health coverage is an important objective enshrined in the 2015 global. Sustainable Development Goals. . However, the rising cost of healthcare remains an obstacle to the...
EconomyInsurance News Net

Researchers from Shandong University of Finance and Economics Report Recent Findings in Differential Equations (Randomized observation periods for compound Poisson risk model with capital injection and barrier dividend)

Math Daily News -- Data detailed on differential equations have been presented. According to news reporting originating from. and Economics by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “In this paper, we model the insurance company’s surplus by a compound Poisson risk model, where the surplus process can only be observed at random observation times.”
Chicago, ILPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Recent Findings from Rush University Medical Center Provides New Insights into Geriatrics and Gerontology (Correlates of Susceptibility To Scams In Community-dwelling Older Black Adults)

Health Policy and Law Daily -- New research on Aging Research - Geriatrics and Gerontology is the subject of a report. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Evidence suggests that older Black adults are frequent victims of financial fraud and exploitation. This study aims to identify the factors associated with scam susceptibility in older Black adults.”
Posted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Researchers from University of Western Ontario Report Findings in Risk Management (Young Drivers Vs. Non-drivers: Are There Differences In Behaviour?)

Insurance Daily News -- Investigators discuss new findings in Risk Management. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Traditionally, a first step toward independence for a North American youth has been to obtain a driver & rsquo;s licence. Licensure can be associated with freedom and independence to provide teens opportunities to participate in conventional and health-enhancing behaviours, such as school, work, sporting events and other social activities, and/or provide opportunities to engage in unconventional, risk taking and health compromising behaviours.”
TrafficPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Investigators at National Cheng Kung University Report Findings in Risk Management (A Visual Approach for Defining the Spatial Relationships Among Crashes, Crimes, and Alcohol Retailers: Applying the Color Mixing Theorem To Define the …)

Insurance Daily News -- Researchers detail new data in Risk Management. According to news originating from Tainan,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “In traffic safety studies, the few scholars who have focused on analyzing disaggregated data obtained results that have been either difficult to explain or demonstrate because they did not provide clear visual maps or utilize statistical tests to quantify the spatial relationships. In order to increase the use of such disaggregated spatial methods for use in traffic safety studies, the current study documents the application of a new RGB (red, green, blue) model which combines the color additive theorem and the kernel density map (KDE) to define crash colocation patterns and the coincidence spaces of related variables.”
EnvironmentPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Researchers’ Work from University of Ghent Focuses on Climate Change (Indigenous Knowledge About Climate Change and Sustainability of Nomadic Livelihoods: Understanding Adaptability Coping Strategies)

Insurance Daily News -- Researchers detail new data in Climate Change. According to news reporting from Ghent,. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Indigenous knowledge about climate change that makes adaptability necessary by coping strategies leads to the sustainability of nomadic livelihoods. This paper proposed a new adaptability approach, an association coping strategy (ACS), which is established based on the association rules & apos; recommendations.”
Healthhealthcaredive.com

Life sciences' role in achieving health equity

Like a fire that exposes and exacerbates damage to a house's foundation, COVID-19 shone a light on health disparities in the U.S. While we're currently busy putting out healthcare's "fire," we're left with an inescapable question: How can we mend the industry's foundation? And, what role can life sciences companies play in healthcare's quest to improve healthcare for all?
HealthPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Research from University of Ghana Yields New Data on Health Services Research (Insured clients out-of-pocket payments for health care under the national health insurance scheme in Ghana)

Health & Medicine Business Daily -- Research findings on health services research are discussed in a new report. According to news originating from the. by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “In 2003,. Ghana. implemented a National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) designed to promote universal health coverage and equitable access to...
Iowa City, IAPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

University of Iowa Reports Findings in Burn Care Research (Racial And Socioeconomic Differences Affect Outcomes in Elderly Burn Patients)

Editor at Education Daily Report -- New research on Health and Medicine - Burn Care Research. is the subject of a report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Race and socioeconomic status influence outcomes for adult and pediatric burn patients, yet the impact of these factors on elderly patients (Medicare eligible, 65 years of age) remains unknown. Data pooled from three verified burn centers from 2004 to 2014 were reviewed retrospectively.”
WorldPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Fukushima Medical University Reports Findings in COVID-19 (Associations of the COVID-19 pandemic with the economic status and mental health of people affected by the Fukushima disaster using the difference-in-differences method: The Fukushima …)

Insurance Daily News -- New research on Coronavirus - COVID-19 is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating in Fukushima,. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Although the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and relevant preventive measures can affect the economic status and mental health of the public, their effect remains unraveled owing to a limited number of surveys conducted before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. We investigated the association of COVID-19 and relevant measures with multivariate outcomes among people affected by the Fukushima disaster in 2011 using the difference-in-differences (DID) method.”
Houston, TXPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Investigators at Baylor University College of Medicine Discuss Findings in Medical Research (Personalized Graduate Medical Education and the Global Surgeon: Training for Resource-limited Settings)

Editor at Education Daily Report -- Researchers detail new data in Health and Medicine - Medical Research. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Problem The. have identified improvement in access to surgical care as an urgent global health challenge and a cost-effective investment in public health. However, trainees in standard.
HealthPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Yonsei University College of Medicine Researchers Detail New Studies and Findings in the Area of Vascular Dementia (Risks and Prognoses of Alzheimer’s Disease and Vascular Dementia in Patients With Insomnia: A Nationwide Population-Based Study)

Hospital & Nursing Home Daily -- Researchers detail new data in vascular dementia. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This study aimed to investigate the risk and prognosis of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and vascular dementia (VaD) in patients with insomnia using the. National Health Insurance...
Public HealthPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Research Results from Hangzhou Dianzi University Update Knowledge of COVID-19 (An Empirical Study on the Equity Performance of China’s Health Insurance Companies During the COVID-19 Pandemic-Based on Cases of Dominant Listed Companies)

Insurance Daily News -- Researchers detail new data in coronavirus. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The health insurance industry in. China. is undergoing great shocks and profound impacts induced by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.”. Our news reporters obtained a quote from the research from.
SciencePosted by
MyChesCo

Science Forum Highlights Regulatory Science Advancements in Protecting and Promoting Public Health

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The following quote is attributed to FDA Chief Scientist Rear Adm. Denise Hinton:. “I am extremely proud of the hard work and dedication of our scientists, whose expertise and creativity enable us to develop the tools and resources to support the scientific developments that are shaping our world and making a profound impact on the lives of Americans.
Health Servicesrand.org

Creating Culture-Centered Health and Health Insurance Literacy Resources

To improve health insurance literacy, the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services launched From Coverage to Care (C2C) to help individuals translate health insurance into appropriate healthcare utilization. One aim of C2C is to extend its health communication tools to vulnerable populations, including providing materials in several languages in addition to English and Spanish. Understanding the experiences of organizations and populations that utilize these materials is critical for ensuring meaningful and effective conveyance of health literacy information.
Businessaithority.com

BurstIQ and The National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) At The National Institutes of Health (NIH) Collaborate to Apply Blockchain to Intellectual Property Management

BurstIQ, the leading provider of blockchain-based data exchange solutions, announced that the company has entered into a research collaboration agreement with The National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to address the protection of intellectual property associated with NCATS’ work on translational science.
Birmingham, ALPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Protective Life Teams With University To Research Healthy Aging

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – In 1988, researchers discovered that a mutation in a tiny worm’s genes could extend its lifespan by 50 percent. In the 33 years since, the study of healthy aging has become one of the most dynamic fields in the scientific world, as researchers translate discoveries from the intensive study of animal biology to the development of new medicines and the implementation of lifestyle changes that can help people live better, as well as longer.
AgriculturePosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

New Agriculture Research Reported from Feng Chia University (Pricing The Revenue Insurance of Sugar Apple And Banana in Taiwan: An Actuarial Approach)

Insurance Daily News -- New research on agriculture is the subject of a new report. According to news reporting originating from. by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This paper uses Fratini’s (2017) actuarial approach and the traditional risk neutral approach to price the revenue insurance under the framework of Black Scholes put option pricing.”