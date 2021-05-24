Temple scientists poised to gain insight into underpinnings of Alzheimer’s thanks to grant
Insurance Daily News -- ( Philadelphia, PA ) - Finding ways to optimize energy use is critical to keeping up productivity. This idea applies to the human body overall, as well as to each individual cell that makes up the body. Cells, in fact, go to great lengths to maintain energy levels, frequently increasing the activity of certain proteins and support pathways to compensate for drops in energy production that are brought about by stress or disease.insurancenewsnet.com