National Insurance Institute of Israel Reports Findings in Disaster Prevention and Management (The Direct and Indirect Costs of Treating the Victims of the 2016 Nice Terror Attacks in a Single Pediatric Hospital)

This blog entry is in a series that highlights insights from research for development policies and practice, supported by the Knowledge for Change Program (KCP). The COVID-19 pandemic tests the resilience of primary health care systems and raises questions of how to maintain healthcare quality in a time of crisis. The largest global vaccination roll-out in history has started, but many countries are not well prepared for fast and effective implementation. According to the World Bank’s vaccine-readiness assessments of 128 low- and middle-income countries, while 85% of the countries have national vaccination plans, only 30% have developed processes to train a large number of front-line vaccinators who will be needed. At the same time, the second and third waves of COVID-19 are still throwing devastating blows to a number of countries, including India, where COVID-19 death toll has hit a record high.