Middle East

National Insurance Institute of Israel Reports Findings in Disaster Prevention and Management (The Direct and Indirect Costs of Treating the Victims of the 2016 Nice Terror Attacks in a Single Pediatric Hospital)

 4 days ago

Law & Government Daily -- New research on Disaster Preparedness - Disaster Prevention and Management is the subject of a report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “To analyze the cost of the terror attack in Nice in a single pediatric institution. We carried out descriptive analyses of the data coming from the Lenval University Children’s Hospital of Nice database after the.

New Pharmacology Study Findings Recently Were Reported by Researchers at King Abdulaziz University (Health Insurance and Out-Of-Pocket Expenditure on Health and Medicine: Heterogeneities along Income)

Insurance Daily News -- Investigators publish new report on pharmacology. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “Achieving universal health coverage is an important objective enshrined in the 2015 global. Sustainable Development Goals. . However, the rising cost of healthcare remains an obstacle to the...
Investigators at National Cheng Kung University Report Findings in Risk Management (A Visual Approach for Defining the Spatial Relationships Among Crashes, Crimes, and Alcohol Retailers: Applying the Color Mixing Theorem To Define the …)

Insurance Daily News -- Researchers detail new data in Risk Management. According to news originating from Tainan,. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “In traffic safety studies, the few scholars who have focused on analyzing disaggregated data obtained results that have been either difficult to explain or demonstrate because they did not provide clear visual maps or utilize statistical tests to quantify the spatial relationships. In order to increase the use of such disaggregated spatial methods for use in traffic safety studies, the current study documents the application of a new RGB (red, green, blue) model which combines the color additive theorem and the kernel density map (KDE) to define crash colocation patterns and the coincidence spaces of related variables.”
Mindray North America Sponsors Educational Sessions Authored by Industry Experts at National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition (NTI) 2021

MAHWAH, N.J (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Mindray, a global developer of technologies and solutions for patient monitoring, anesthesia and ultrasound, invites attendees of the National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition (NTI) 2021 to participate in a May 25th Sunrise Session at 7am (PST) and hear from well-known critical care expert Barbara McLean MN, RN, CCRN, CCNS-BC, NP-BC, FCCM on the topic of “Pathology, Monitoring and Innovation: Lessons Learned in the War Against the COVID-19 Pandemic.” As part of this educational segment, Barbara will also conduct a live Q&A exchange with attendees to address specific questions on the topic.
Findings from Rand Corporation Update Knowledge of Econometrics (Disentangling Moral Hazard and Adverse Selection In Private Health Insurance)

Insurance Daily News -- Investigators discuss new findings in Economics - Econometrics. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Moral hazard and adverse selection create inefficiencies in private health insurance markets and understanding the relative importance of each factor is critical for addressing these inefficiencies. We use claims data from a large firm which changed health insurance plan options to isolate moral hazard from plan selection, estimating a discrete choice model to predict household plan preferences and attrition.”
Studies Conducted at Federal University Bahia on Emerging Markets Recently Reported (International Reserves: Self-insurance and Monetary Policy In Crisis)

Editor at Economics Daily Report -- Investigators publish new report on Emerging Markets. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “This work presents a model of a two-period economy to discuss the link between the precautionary motivation for holding international reserves and the country’s monetary policy concerns due to a crisis. Design/methodology/approach There are two possible states of nature in the second period of the economy: a normal state and a crisis state.”
Fukushima Medical University Reports Findings in COVID-19 (Associations of the COVID-19 pandemic with the economic status and mental health of people affected by the Fukushima disaster using the difference-in-differences method: The Fukushima …)

Insurance Daily News -- New research on Coronavirus - COVID-19 is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating in Fukushima,. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Although the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and relevant preventive measures can affect the economic status and mental health of the public, their effect remains unraveled owing to a limited number of surveys conducted before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. We investigated the association of COVID-19 and relevant measures with multivariate outcomes among people affected by the Fukushima disaster in 2011 using the difference-in-differences (DID) method.”
Investigators from Brigham and Women’s Hospital Have Reported New Data on Medical Research (Revitalizing Graduate Medical Education In Global Settings: Lessons From Post-earthquake Haiti)

Editor at Education Daily Report -- Researchers detail new data in Health and Medicine - Medical Research. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Following the massive 7.0-magnitude earthquake that devastated much of the Haitian capital city of. Port-au-Prince. on. January 12, 2010. , the Haitian health system and its medical...
Yonsei University Reports Findings in Opioids (Effect of Opioids on All-cause Mortality and Sustained Opioid Use in Elderly Patients with Hip Fracture: a Korea Nationwide Cohort Study)

Editor at South Korea Daily Report -- New research on Opioids is the subject of a report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The purpose of our study was to assess the use of opioids before and after hip fracture in elderly patients in order to determine the effect of opioid use on all-cause mortality, and to analyze how the history of opioid use before fracture increases the risk of sustained use following hip fracture using a.
Investigators at Baylor University College of Medicine Discuss Findings in Medical Research (Personalized Graduate Medical Education and the Global Surgeon: Training for Resource-limited Settings)

Editor at Education Daily Report -- Researchers detail new data in Health and Medicine - Medical Research. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Problem The. have identified improvement in access to surgical care as an urgent global health challenge and a cost-effective investment in public health. However, trainees in standard.
WHO Report Calls Pandemic 'Preventable Disaster,' Calls Out Lack Of Global Leadership

David Miliband discusses his work on a report presented by the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response to the World Health Organization. The World Health Organization says that the COVID-19 pandemic that's killed so many people around the world and continues to do such harm is a, quote, "preventable disaster" and adds, global political leadership was absent. That's the judgment of an independent WHO panel in which David Miliband served. Of course, he's the former foreign minister of Great Britain and currently president of the International Rescue Committee. And he joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us.
New Findings from Chapman University Describe Advances in Life Science Research (An Investigation of Health Insurance Policy and Behavior In a Virtual Environment)

Insurance Daily News -- Investigators publish new report on Life Science Research. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “We introduce a new experimental approach to measuring the effects of health insurance policy alternatives on behavior and health outcomes over the life course. In a virtual environment with multi-period lives, subjects earn virtual income and allocate spending, to maximize utility, which is converted into cash payment.”
Utica National Adds Crisis Response Services for Educational Institution Insureds

The member companies of the Utica National Insurance Group have partnered with Empathia, Inc. to provide crisis counseling services, and The Castle Group to provide crisis public relations services to its school policyholders. According to Brian Saville, Utica National Educational Institutions resident senior vice president, the services can be available...
Pediatric Functional Constipation Questionnaire-Parent Report (PedFCQuest-PR): development and validation.

Developing and validating a disease-specific instrument in the Brazilian Portuguese language to assess the Health-Related Quality of Life of children with functional constipation, applied to parents/caregivers. The process of developing the questionnaire was carried out in the following steps: items generation concerning functional constipation; elaboration of the preliminary questionnaire; assessment...
US National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded Wuhan research that created Covid

In https://thebulletin.org/2021/0... Nicholas Wade soberly reviews the research that was conducted by the Wuhan virology institute prior to the outbreak of Covid-19. Much of this is public as it was funded by a US NIH grant and the Wuhan Institute proudly described their research in academic publications. An open attempt to create super viruses so that they could be studied in the lab and so prepare for any possible natural outbreak.
New Economics and Finance Data Have Been Reported by Investigators at Renmin University of China (Optimal Investment and Reinsurance Policies for an Insurer With Ambiguity Aversion)

Insurance Daily News -- New research on Finance - Economics and Finance is the subject of a report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “In this paper, we study the optimal investment and reinsurance problem for an insurer based on the variance premium principle, in which three cases are considered. First, we assume that the financial market does not exist.”
Learning from previous research: how to protect and train the healthcare workforce for pandemic response and effective vaccination rollout

This blog entry is in a series that highlights insights from research for development policies and practice, supported by the Knowledge for Change Program (KCP). The COVID-19 pandemic tests the resilience of primary health care systems and raises questions of how to maintain healthcare quality in a time of crisis. The largest global vaccination roll-out in history has started, but many countries are not well prepared for fast and effective implementation. According to the World Bank’s vaccine-readiness assessments of 128 low- and middle-income countries, while 85% of the countries have national vaccination plans, only 30% have developed processes to train a large number of front-line vaccinators who will be needed. At the same time, the second and third waves of COVID-19 are still throwing devastating blows to a number of countries, including India, where COVID-19 death toll has hit a record high.
Research from University of Ghana Yields New Data on Health Services Research (Insured clients out-of-pocket payments for health care under the national health insurance scheme in Ghana)

Health & Medicine Business Daily -- Research findings on health services research are discussed in a new report. According to news originating from the. by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “In 2003,. Ghana. implemented a National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) designed to promote universal health coverage and equitable access to...
Water Tower Research Publishes Management Series report on Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR): "An Overview of Ideal Power and a Deeper Dive Into B-TRAN Bi-Directional Power Switches and the Addressable Markets "

CHICAGO, IL., May 18, 2021 - Water Tower Research has published a Management Series report on Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) focused on exploring B-TRAN. and key markets and applications development. "The company's technology is a very low-loss, bidirectional power switch with applications in several sectors including key growth markets...
Study Finds Opposite Directions for T2D Complications in Hospitalized Patients

The researchers undertook the study on diabetes in patients with stroke amid evidence of mortality and hospitalization for some cardiovascular complications declining. Trends in treating the associated cardiovascular risks of type 2 diabetes (T2D) are headed in divergent directions, with in-hospital mortality for patients with strokes declining along with average length of stay (LoS), while stroke-related hospitalization costs have doubled, according to a new study.