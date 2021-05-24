Ohio Man Making Bombs to Pay Off Debt Dies in Blast
An Ohio man who planned to sell bombs so he could pay off his new lawnmower was killed when the devices caused a fiery blast. The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says when emergency workers arrived at the property in Jefferson Township over the weekend, they found debris all over the place and the garage burned to the ground. The 55-year-old man, whose name was not released, was rushed to the hospital but died of his injuries, officials said. A neighbor told investigators why the man was making the devices, but police did not say where he intended to sell them.www.thedailybeast.com