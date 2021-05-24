newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio Man Making Bombs to Pay Off Debt Dies in Blast

By Tracy Connor
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An Ohio man who planned to sell bombs so he could pay off his new lawnmower was killed when the devices caused a fiery blast. The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says when emergency workers arrived at the property in Jefferson Township over the weekend, they found debris all over the place and the garage burned to the ground. The 55-year-old man, whose name was not released, was rushed to the hospital but died of his injuries, officials said. A neighbor told investigators why the man was making the devices, but police did not say where he intended to sell them.

www.thedailybeast.com
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ashtabula County, OH
Accidents
State
Ohio State
Ashtabula County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Ashtabula County, OH
City
Ashtabula, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#County Police#Emergency Workers#Bombs#Man#Debris#Investigators#Garage#Debt#County Sheriff#Jefferson Township
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Virginia Cops Name Suspect Wanted in Death of Military Couple

Virginia police are searching for a man who executed a military couple in their front yard—a “tragic, brutal, vicious double murder” somehow tied to a burglary two days earlier. Fairfax County Police on Thursday released a photo of Ronnie Keandre Marshall, 20, and said he is considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted in the shooting deaths of Dr. Edward McDaniel Jr., 55, a physician at Fort Belvoir, and Brenda McDaniel, 63, a retired military nurse, NBC Washington reported. Police were called to their home on Monday by a woman who said she and her husband were upstairs with their son and had a shotgun for protection against an intruder. “Caller is advising the subject is after her son and that he is with them upstairs,” the dispatcher said. The outcome of that call was unclear.
Tennessee StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Screaming Anti-Vaxxer Drove SUV Through Injection Site at Tennessee Mall: Sheriff

A woman yelling “No vaccine!” drove her SUV through a tent at a Tennessee mall that had been set up as a temporary coronavirus vaccination site in protest on Monday. Virginia Christine Lewis Brown, 35, has been charged with seven felony counts of reckless endangerment, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s office. Brown steered her Chrysler Pacifica “at a high rate of speed” past the entrance checkpoint and into the injection site at the Foothills Mall in Maryville without stopping, the sheriff said, causing the site’s medical staff to run for cover. No one was injured, and deputies detained her as she drove away. She told officers she had driven through the tent “to protest the vaccine.”
AccidentsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Astronaut Going to Prison for 4 Years in Deadly DUI Crash

An ex-astronaut who killed two young Alabama girls while driving under the influence will spend at least four years behind bars after pleading guilty to manslaughter. James Halsell, 64, of Huntsville, was a Space Shuttle commander who flew five missions. Ten years after retirement, he crashed into another car in Tuscaloosa, leaving Niomi Deona James, 11, and Jayla Latrick Parler, 13, dead. “There are clearly no winners here. It’s a horrible thing for the family. You have a man who has done very good things, who in this case did a very, very, very bad thing,” Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb said, according to AL.com. “It just shows how thin the line is, and how fast and how far people can fall.” The girls’ family prayed outside the courthouse. “My daughters were amazing, beautiful, smart, strong little girls that could have been anything in this world if they had the opportunity to grow up, but that was taken from me and all of everyone else in this world,” their mother, Latrice Parler, told WAFF.
Texas StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Texas Spent $1.1M to Fight Lawsuit Over Soap, Social Distancing for Prisoners: Docs

The state of Texas spent over a million dollars fighting a lawsuit that would have required it to provide prison inmates with hand sanitizer and soap to fight the coronavirus pandemic, according to documents published by The Marshall Project’s Keri Blakinger. Two inmates at the Pack Unit, a Texas detention facility for geriatric inmates, sued in March 2020 to force the state to provide them with antibacterial hand soap, hand sanitizer, bleach, and to institute social distancing requirements in prison vehicles and common areas. The Texas attorney general fought the suit, and accounting statements for the legal services related to it from March 2020 to April 2021 amount to $1,146,278.
Charleston County, SCPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Jamal Sutherland’s Family Will Receive $10 Million Settlement From Charleston County

Charleston County has agreed to pay $10 million to the family of Jamal Sutherland, who died after being pepper-sprayed and tasered by police in January, The New York Times reports. Sutherland had initially been at a mental health facility, Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health, but was arrested and taken to Al Cannon Detention Center after he allegedly assaulted a staff worker. One day after his arrest, officers tried to get him out of his cell for a court hearing, but when Sutherland did not want to leave his cell, the officers pepper-sprayed him. He told the officers “I can’t breathe,” but they continued to Taser him anyway, and an officer even put a knee on his back, a video of the incident shows. The settlement comes on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death, and follows other major settlements, including a $10 million settlement for Andre Hill, a Black man who was killed by a police officer last year. The officers involved in Sutherland’s death, Sgt. Lindsay Fickett and Detention Deputy Brian Houle, have been fired but a pending investigation will determine whether the two should face criminal charges.
AccidentsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Infant Killed by North Carolina Family’s Two Rottweilers When Dad Stepped Outside

A North Carolina family suffered an unspeakable tragedy when their 10-month-old infant was killed by their two Rottweiler dogs. Authorities say that on Tuesday night, the baby girl’s father had stepped outside for a moment to move a sprinkler in the yard of their Willow Spring home when the family dogs attacked her. Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Captain Danny Johnson said that police arrived at the scene around 8 p.m. to find the infant “unresponsive.” “It’s a bad scene,” Johnson told 11ABC News. “Any time that a young child like that passes, it’s very hard on all of us [responding officers] because we all have children.” Johnson confirmed that the father is also a law enforcement officer. The dogs have now been seized by animal control.
Violent CrimesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Third Victim Dies After ‘Targeted’ New Jersey Party Mass Shooting

Authorities say a third victim has succumbed to injuries from the South Jersey shooting that has now claimed the lives of three people, and left 11 others wounded. The New Jersey State Police say the newest fatality, 19-year-old Braylin Holmes, died Monday night while being treated for her injuries. New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewel said the shooting, which took place at an outdoor ’90s-themed birthday party in Fairfield Township on Saturday night, was not a “random act of violence,” but a “targeted attack.” Two brothers, Darrell Dawkins and Kevin Dawkins, have both been arrested on weapons charges in connection with the massacre, but it’s not clear if authorities believe either was a shooter. In a statement, Gov. Phil Murphy called the shooting “horrific” and a case for stricter gun regulations. “No community should ever experience what occurred last night in Fairfield,” he said over the weekend.
San Jose, CAPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Gunman in San Jose Mass Shooting Identified as Employee Samuel Cassidy

The gunman who killed eight people at a San Jose rail yard was an employee who apparently set his own home on fire before the bloodbath, authorities said. Samuel J. Cassidy, 57, worked for the Valley Transportation Authority; he reportedly took his own life after the shooting. His father, 88-year-old James Edward Cassidy, told The Daily Beast that his son “seemed completely himself” in recent days and didn’t appear to be holding a grudge. “He didn’t talk about his job or politics. I just found out he was dead and his house on fire and all that a minute ago,” he said.
Ashtabula, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Police: 4-year-old, 8-year-old found home alone during Ashtabula drug bust

ASTABULA, Ohio (WJW) — While executing a search warrant at a residence in Ashtabula, police said they found more than just drugs inside the home, they also found a 4-year-old and an 8-year-old all by themselves. The Ashtabula Police Department Narcotics Investigative Unit (APDNIU), along with the Drug Enforcement Agency...
Ohio StatePosted by
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

Authorities Seize $7.16 Million Worth Of Fake AirPods In Ohio

Law enforcement agents seized 36,000 counterfeit AirPods in Ohio. They're valued at about $7.16 million. It happened with three separate shipments, each containing about 12,000 fake AirPods. The Kentucky-bound cases were shipped from China, and an import specialist confirmed that the items violated trademark and copyright codes, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.
Ohio Stateaudacy.com

Rent A Floating Tent This Summer In Ohio!

Cleveland Scene Magazine reports you can rent a floating tent in Ohio this summer!. Located just a little over three hours away from Cleveland, Float Troy is bringing back its unique (and slightly daring) way to camp. As you might ascertain from its namesake, the attraction is located in Troy, Ohio, and features a campsite with floating tents on the levy of the Great Miami Riverway.
Ohio StateClick2Houston.com

EXPLAINER: How Ohio's Vax-a-Million lottery will work

COLUMBUS, Ohio – With the first drawing for Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery system scheduled for May 26, state officials announced a change to the process Monday that will require participants to opt-in. The lottery system unveiled by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine last week will begin next Wednesday and continue for five weeks, offering residents a $1 million prize or a full-ride scholarship to a four-year university in the state.
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

To mask or not to mask? Breaking down Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The state of Ohio is now following the CDC and lifting its mask mandate for vaccinated people in most indoor places. However, when June 2 comes, all health orders in Ohio will be lifted, meaning wearing a mask will be voluntary, vaccinated or not. Many still don’t know when or where they can ditch their mask.
Ashtabula County, OHPosted by
Star Beacon

Thousands of tires brought to fairgrounds

JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Fairgrounds was a focus of activity early Saturday morning as hundreds of vehicles lined up to get rid of old tires, attend a poultry show and participate in the Jefferson Area Girls Softball organization's Opening Day ceremonies. A tire amnesty program, sponsored by the Ashtabula...
Ohio StateCanton Repository

Ohio's unemployment fraud, overpayments tops $2.1 billion

Ohio paid out roughly $2.1 billion in unemployment benefits to fraudsters or people who didn't qualify for the money, state unemployment officials said Monday. In February, Ohio officials estimated $332 million had been paid out in 2020 in fraudulent checks. Since the pandemic began in March 2020 through March 2021,...
Ashtabula, OHPosted by
Star Beacon

Ashtabula police investigating westside shooting

ASHTABULA — Police were called to a westside neighborhood at 2:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a gunshot victim. Police, city firefighters and medics immediately responded to the call, where they found the shooting victim, a male, at the corner of West 39th Street and Coleman Avenue. The victim,...