newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California’s Green Cities

By Branded Content Contributor
OCRegister
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow Irvine was master-planned to be one of America’s most livable cities. Everything was coming up green in the spring of 1970. In April, Americans would celebrate the first Earth Day, marking the dawn of the global environmental movement. In Washington, the White House was finalizing plans for a new Environmental Protection Agency and Clean Air Act. General Motors had just promised “pollution-free cars” by 1980. And 50 miles south of Los Angeles, Irvine Company executives were unfurling plans for a brand-new, green city.

www.ocregister.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Woodbridge, CA
Orange County, CA
Government
City
Irvine, CA
Irvine, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
City
Tecate, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Government
County
Orange County, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Pereira
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Real Estate#Economy#California Gnatcatcher#Southern California#Green Cities#Evergreen How Irvine#Americans#The White House#General Motors#French#City Council#Irish#The Irvine Company#Spanish#Mexican#Nature Conservancy#Chapman University#Stanford#Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Disneyland
Related
Riverside, CAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Ambitious silkworm project unraveled but helped create Riverside

Lots of people with clever ideas have succeeded in the Inland Empire, but 150 years ago one group’s rather ambitious plan went nowhere. But it should be noted that this failed scheme had one rather positive bit of fallout — the creation of the city of Riverside. In the early...
California StateCommercial Observer

San Diego Ruling Could Impact California Housing Statewide

A developer-friendly ruling in San Diego Superior Court, which invalidated a referendum on a contentious local development, could strike down the ability of citizens to use ballot referendums to stop development projects in California. Judge Richard S. Whitney decided the case, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported...
California StateRedlands Daily Facts

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
California Statespectrumnews1.com

California won't lift its mask requirement for another month

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won’t lift its mask requirement until June 15 to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, the state health director said Monday. “This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change, while we continue the relentless...
Orange County, CAspectrumnews1.com

Orange County poised to make the yellow tier for COVID-19

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County was poised Monday to graduate from the orange to the least restrictive yellow tier in the state's COVID-19 economic reopening plan by Wednesday. "They look good," Orange County CEO Frank Kim told City News Service of Monday's COVID-19 metrics. He said that "based...
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Climate change impact increasingly felt in California

More wildfires. Hotter days. Drought. Sea-level rise. Those conditions are an increasing reality in California, which is steadily becoming an altered state. But if the grimmest predictions of experts about our state and climate change become true, the conditions will become far worse. “Average summer temperatures in California have risen...
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
California Statemynewsla.com

Housing Prices Surge Across California

The median price of an existing, single-family detached home in the Los Angeles area rose to $725,000 in April, an increase of $45,000 from a month ago, mirroring a spike across California that brought the state’s median price above the $800,000 benchmark for the first time, a real estate group said Monday.
Ventura, CABakersfield Channel

Why and where Californians moved during the pandemic

Millions of Americans moved in the last year including here in California. We are taking an in-depth look at some of the changes. Data from the 2020 census showed population changes across the country. Texas tallied 4 million new residents. Florida saw another 2.7 million. Both will have more representatives in Congress and electoral college votes.
California StateL.A. Weekly

Fully Vaccinated People Must Still Wear Masks Indoors, California Says

California will not align itself with the CDC’s most recent mask guidance, meaning fully vaccinated people will still have to wear masks indoors until June 15. June 15 is Gov. Gavin Newsom’s target date for a full state reopening and the next four weeks would gives businesses “time to prepare” for the coming changes in regulations.