Breanna Stewart becomes fastest WNBA player to reach 2,500 points and 1,000 rebounds

By Chelsea Sherrod
WKTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentral New York native Breanna Stewart is already setting records early in the WNBA season. In the Seattle Storm's overtime win over the Dallas Wings, Stewart tallied a team-high 36 points and 11 rebounds to become the fastest player in league history to reach 2,500 points and 1,000 rebounds. She...

