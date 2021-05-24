Breanna Stewart becomes fastest WNBA player to reach 2,500 points and 1,000 rebounds

As the fight for equal women’s representation continues, PUMA Hoops takes a step into the right direction by signing Breanna Stewart to their roster. In a groundbreaking move, PUMA Hoops introduces WNBA MVP and champion Breanna Stewart as the first woman to receive a signature shoe in the last 10 years. Subsequently, Breanna is only the 10th player to receive such a deal in all of WNBA’s history. As their newest signing, the MVP will serve as an ambassador on and off the court. Although her partnership evidently introduces a signature shoe, her efforts will help propel PUMA to create a genuine investment towards the development of women’s performance shoes, “…I hope [this partnership] serves to raise the expectations and standards of the generations of basketball players who follow me” says Breanna Stewart.