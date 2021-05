Family: William Tinsley (father) Jamie Tinsley (mother) Zoey Tinsley (younger sister) What is the recruiting process like with regard to softball these days? The recruiting process has always been something you really have to be dedicated and want to do, it is a blessing but recruiting and putting yourself out there is something you have to constantly grind at. From emails to hundreds of college coaches, phone calls, texting, film, and so much more the process is a lot but if you truly are passionate and motivated to play at the next level it is all worth it.