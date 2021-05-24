No Time To Die to Stay Theatrical Despite Amazon-MGM Talks
Amazon’s discussions to purchase MGM will not affect the release plans for No Time To Die, according to the latest report. It was reported last week that Amazon was in discussions to potentially purchase the 97 year-old media company and according to Deadline, both sides are still active in negotiations with an aim to get the deal done soon. That said, the site reports that said discussions won’t disrupt the release plans for the 007 film or any other scheduled MG release.411mania.com