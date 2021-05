Two of the young actors from the Jack Black-starring 2003 comedy School of Rock have now grown up and are apparently dating in real life. Brought to attention by a TikTok fan's "massive IG scroll" into the history of the film, it was uncovered that Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli who were part of "Ned"'s class have apparently reconnected years later and appear to have been a couple for some time now.