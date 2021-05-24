newsbreak-logo
Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 3 days ago

GNMA 783.87 – .01 – .54. Science and Technology Fund 5189.87 + 2.56 + 4.36 + 7.48. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Stocksdailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Closes Right at Big Figure

The S&P 500 rallied quite significantly during the trading session on Friday to reach towards the 4200 level. By doing so, the market suggests that it is ready to go higher given enough time. This is especially poignant, due to the fact that we formed a shooting star during the Friday session, only to blow through the top of it. That is always a fairly bullish sign in and of itself. Because of this, the market is likely to see plenty of momentum-chasing traders out there.
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Close Mixed For The Session And The Week

(RTTNews) - After moving to the upside early in the session, the major U.S. stock indexes turned mixed over the course of the trading day on Friday. While the Dow managed to remain in positive territory, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 slid into the red. The major averages finished...
Stocksinvesting.com

Indexes Close Near Intra-Day Highs After Selloff

The major equity indexes closed mostly lower during yesterday’s volatile session. The one outlier was the NDX actually managing to post a gain. Of note was the fact that after a severe selloff earlier in the session, most managed to close at or near their intraday highs as buyers came in near the close.
Stocksetftrends.com

Stock Index ETFs Accelerate Gains to Close Out Volatile Week

After a rough start to the week, stocks and index ETFs continued to drive higher on Friday, building on gains in the prior session, thanks to moves in technology shares and stocks benefitting from an economic recovery. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.77% after a rough start to the...
Stocksnewsitem.com

Stocks close higher with help from tech, still down for week

Stocks marched solidly higher again Friday, though the major indexes still ended with their worst weekly loss since February after a sharp pullback earlier in the week. The S&P 500 rose 1.5%, its second straight gain. The gains were broad, though technology sector stocks powered much of the rally. Retailers, banks, communication companies and industrial stocks also helped lift the market. Energy stocks also rose as the price of U.S. crude oil climbed 2.4%. Treasury yields mostly fell.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street closes sharply higher, but posts weekly loss

Wall Street ended higher at the close of a broad rally, an upbeat conclusion to whipsaw week of buying and selling as signs of a rebounding economy did battle with mounting inflation jitters. All three major U.S. indexes built on Thursday's gains, which saw S&P 500 notch its biggest one-day...
Stockscheddar.com

Stocks Close Higher for Second Straight Session to End Week

Stocks closed near session highs on Friday, with the Nasdaq and S&P each having their best day since March. Chris Osmond, CIO at Prime Capital Advisors, says that despite the gains, investors are still focused on inflation and the Federal Reserve.
Stocksetftrends.com

ETF of the Week: WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX)

ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon discussed the WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe on the MoneyLife Show. NTSX is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. This fund is a strategy for those to rethink the 60/40 stock/bond investment methodology.The question is: does the 60/40 strategy still hold true in today’s market? No investment strategy is perfect, and 60/40 may be more of a default choice than true asset allocation. Despite its intention as a risk mitigator, the traditional 60/40 portfolio has been almost perfectly correlated to equity market returns throughout history because of its equity beta. This has been true across the U.S., developed international, and emerging markets.
StocksShareCast

Europe close: Stocks end week on an up note

European shares were mostly higher at the end of the week and near record highs despite continuing worries about inflation. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 0.57% to 444.44, with UK stocks struggling despite a much bigger than expected jump in UK retail sales. London's FTSE 100 was essentially flat.
CurrenciesStreetInsider.com

Dollar index headed toward biggest weekly gain since April

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar continued to rebound on Friday as traders tidied positions for month-end and new data largely confirmed expectations about inflation and the strength of the U.S. economic recovery. The dollar index of major currencies rose 0.3% to 90.236 and a gain of nearly 1% from...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks end lower as LG Chem's sharp decline offsets early gains

SEOUL, May 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares erased earlier gains to end lower on Wednesday, as a near 7% plunge in heavyweight LG Chem overshadowed firmer risk sentiment due to easing concerns over U.S. inflation. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
StocksWSLS

Global shares advance as investors await US growth data

BEIJING – Global stocks and Wall Street futures rose Wednesday as inflation fears eased and investors looked ahead to U.S. data that are expected to show economic growth accelerating. London and Frankfurt opened higher. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Investors worry stronger inflation might prompt governments and central banks...
Stockskwhen.com

Evofem Biosciences Inc Shares Close the Week 33.1% Lower - Weekly Wrap

Evofem Biosciences Inc (EVFM) shares closed this week 33.1% lower than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently down 65.3% year-to-date, down 82.7% over the past 12 months, and down 23.2% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%, and the S&P 500 fell 0.4%.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Benchmarks Gain Momentum to Close Volatile Week

This past week was a rocky one for Wall Street. On Monday, inflation fears persisted from the previous week's Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading, which weighed heavily on Big Tech, and investors continued to abandon growth stocks in favor of reopening plays. Tuesday, stocks pared their earlier gains to close lower amid worse-than-expected housing starts data, and the Dow finished down 270 points. Mid-week, bitcoin's dramatic selloff spooked traders, and provided no help to Big Tech's slump. Plus, investors eyed comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as the possibility of adjusted fiscal policy came into view.
BusinessForexTV.com

Treasuries Close Nearly Unchanged Following Last Week's Volatility

Following the volatility seen last week, treasuries showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Monday. Bond prices spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by less than a basis point to 1.640 percent.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Major Indexes Log Weekly Losses Despite Strong Finish

The major benchmarks extended their gains on Friday to close out the session with solid wins, though for the week all three registered substantial losses. The Dow added more than 360 points, with tech stocks and reopening plays leading the way higher. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq registered strong gains as well, though the latter stands out as this week's underperformer, logging its biggest one-week drop in over two months. Meanwhile, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) -- Wall Street's fear gauge -- fell for the day, but still managed to score its best week since late February.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Eyes Strong Close to Volatile Week With Triple-Digit Pop

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is looking to finish a volatile week on a high note, up roughly 270 points this afternoon and building on yesterday's rally. Investors are mostly brushing off the inflation fears that gripped Wall Street for the early part of the week, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) also look to be on the rebound.
StocksMoney Morning

How to Trade This High-Yield Tech Stock

Growth vs. income – it's a catch 22 as old as the stock market itself. Investors have to decide if they want steady returns or a chance at bigger – albeit more speculative – profit potential. Well, with my latest Fast Profits stock to trade, you don't have to choose…
Marketsinvesting.com

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt (EMD)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund declares $0.09 dividend. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (EMD) declares $0.09/share monthly dividend, in line with previous.Forward yield 7.96%. More than $1B flowed into U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds holding emerging-market assets last week as the main emerging market stocks index slipped more than 1%...