Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

This past week was a rocky one for Wall Street. On Monday, inflation fears persisted from the previous week's Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading, which weighed heavily on Big Tech, and investors continued to abandon growth stocks in favor of reopening plays. Tuesday, stocks pared their earlier gains to close lower amid worse-than-expected housing starts data, and the Dow finished down 270 points. Mid-week, bitcoin's dramatic selloff spooked traders, and provided no help to Big Tech's slump. Plus, investors eyed comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as the possibility of adjusted fiscal policy came into view.