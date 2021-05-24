newsbreak-logo
American Idol’s Arthur Gunn sudden absence for Sheryl Crowe duet at finale explained after fans shocked by no-show

By Shannon Power
The US Sun
 3 days ago

AMERICAN Idol's Arthur Gunn sudden absence is finally being explained after fans were shocked to not see him at the show's finale.

The popular singer was expected to duet with Sheryl Crowe before fellow contestant Graham DeFranco stepped in to take over.

American Idol finalist Arthur Gunn failed to show up for his finale performance with Cheryl Crowe Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Placed in the top seven finalists of the singing competition Gunn shocked American Idol fans when he disappeared from the competition on Sunday, May 23.

It was revealed that Gunn had dropped out just before he was set to perform with country star Sheryl Crowe, because he did not want to perform a show insider told EW.

Crowe brought out former contestant Graham De Franco to sing a medley of Every Day Is a Winding Road and If It Makes You Happy.

American Idol judge Luke Bryan explained how luck brought De Franco on stage to perform.

Instead Graham De Franco got the chance to sing on stage with the Grammy winner Credit: Getty Images - Getty

"He literally came to cheer," he said during a Q&A after the final.

"He was there to support Chayce [Beckham], and we're pulling him out of the crowd going, 'You're gonna sing with Sheryl Crow.' And he's like, 'Hell yeah!'"

Idol judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry briefly spoke about Gunn’s disappearance, with Richie saying the judges “don't even know what happened."

Perry chimed in that "American Idol" is "a spicy show."

Graham happened to be in the crowd and was then pulled up on stage Credit: Getty Images - Getty

"It's a live, three-hour show. And, quite honestly, we've had a very colorful season. Curveballs galore,” she continued.

"But Graham DeFranco? I mean, killed it. Sang so well, and I was so glad he was there."

Gunn had been embroiled in controversy when he had been eliminated but got a second chance to sing on the show.

Judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan had no idea what was happening Credit: Getty

A number of viewers took to Twitter to call the comeback "super sh***y and unfair."

When this year’s contestants took to the stage to compete for the top 10 spots, they were joined by 10 runners-up from 2020.

Arthur apparently did not want to perform and pulled out with little notice Credit: Getty Images - Getty

While only one competitor from the previous season was given the opportunity to re-enter the Idol rankings, it meant another top ten competitor would have to go home.

Gunn had previously competed on season 18, while he came in second place behind the winner Laine Hardy.

Many viewers didn’t feel that anyone from 2020 sang better than the 2021 finalists, so fans were irked at the producer's choice to add in the controversial spin.

Gunn has yet to address his exit from the competition.

