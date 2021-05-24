newsbreak-logo
The BBC’s entire editorial culture is in dire need of reform

Auntie-trust

POLITICIANS from all sides lined up to savage the BBC yesterday over its journalistic lies and deceit and decades of executive cover-up, as laid bare by Lord Dyson.

Not only was his report into the securing of the infamous Princess Diana interview “utterly damning” and indicative of “more than a whiff of criminality”, it raised many more questions for the BBC top brass, they agreed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ss8UT_0a9odcSg00
Journalistic lies, deceit and decades of executive cover-up was laid bare by Lord Dyson Credit: Getty

But have no fear. The BBC is holding its own review. Which might be fine, if the Dyson report hadn’t already found Auntie’s first internal review to be “woefully ineffective”.

Forgive us for trusting a rehash as much as a Martin Bashir bank statement, with the Jimmy Savile scandal and the filming of the raid on innocent Cliff Richard fresh in the memory.

The BBC’s entire editorial culture, driven by an out-of-touch metropolitan elite and with a badly misplaced feeling of superiority, is in dire need of reform.

Another internal whitewash won’t cut it.

Slow progress

IT’S been a year now since the appalling murder of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis; a year of Black Lives Matter protests across the UK, and sports stars taking the knee.

And how much has really changed?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y6Xce_0a9odcSg00
It’s been a year since the appalling murder of George Floyd Credit: AFP

As ex-footballer Anton Ferdinand notes, at least more people are now trying to understand the viewpoint of those on the receiving end of racism.

But is it enough?

Social media giants still blithely provide platforms for the most disgusting racists and we are a long way from eradicating some of the barriers that deny people of colour fair opportunities.

So, let’s keep the conversations going.

Do it for Tony

SIX-YEAR-OLD Tony Hudgell was so badly abused as a baby by his birth parents he had to have both legs amputated.

The cruelty and pain they inflicted beggars belief and yet, because of a legal loophole, when the vermin were eventually brought to justice they got only ten years’ prison each.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HZTiX_0a9odcSg00
Tony Hudgell was so badly abused as a baby by his birth parents Credit: PA

That is why we need a Tony’s Law to hike the maximum sentence for child cruelty to life, to protect others like this brave boy.

SPARE a thought for Arsenal fans, who must regret the arrival of Video Assistant Referee technology in football.

If not for the refereeing mistakes reversed by VAR, their team would have qualified for the Champions League instead of missing out on any European competition for the first time in 25 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c8q0u_0a9odcSg00
Arsenal fans must regret the arrival of Video Assistant Referee technology Credit: Getty

It’s a case of so near, yet so VAR.

