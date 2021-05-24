Jimmy David O’Tinger
Rev. Jimmy David O’Tinger, age 76, of Adairsville, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Valley Head, AL. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 3:00 PM from the Chapel of Barton Funeral Home in Adairsville, GA, with Rev. Laymon Willoughby & Rev. John Pinson officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11:00 AM until the hour of the funeral at Barton Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Mount Carmel Church Cemetery in Adairsville, GA. Pallbearers will be Leslie O’Tinger, Larry O’Tinger, Michael O’Tinger, John Michael Day, Chaz Edmondson, and Benjamin Murphree Hairston.daily-tribune.com