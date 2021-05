It’s no secret that there are thousands of jobs being left unfilled in the state of Ohio as baby boomers are retiring and there is no new workforce in the pipeline. Friday, Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted being introduced to a training program at Rhodes State College that is taking a non-traditional approach to building a future workforce. He got to see firsthand how the “Uniquely Abled Academy” is teaching individuals with highly functioning autism, the skills needed to become a valuable CNC machinists in the manufacturing world. The Uniquely Abled Academy is making the connection that these individuals are a good fit for the job.