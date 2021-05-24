newsbreak-logo
Lima, OH

Krista Bohn guest speaks for Rotary Club

The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
LIMA — Allen County Treasurer Krista Bohn served as the feature guest for Monday’s Rotary Club meeting in downtown Lima. Bohn is still getting settled into her new role as treasurer, having only been appointed in early March. The first major thing upcoming on her agenda is collecting taxes for the second half of the year.

“When I first became the Allen County treasurer, I thought I had the best job in the county,” Bohn said. “Then I remembered one little thing: I had to be the person collecting property taxes. Definitely not everybody’s favorite person, but it is a very important role that I take care of with the county.”

Bohn also explained to the crowd that making those tax payements are easier than they have ever been for residents, as there are options to pay online and set up automatic payments, and that the taxes that are collected help provide funding for county townships and villages, schools, parks, and police and fire departments.

Manufactured home tax bills have already been sent out to Allen County residents, and real estate taxes are expected to be sent out by the end of this week. The due date for those taxes is set for July 9.

