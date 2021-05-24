Commentary: Want to split the West County High School District in two? Not so fast…

What North Bay organizations are doing to support women at work, through the pandemic and beyond. As the North Bay enters an economic recovery, human resources departments and government agencies are rethinking how to assist women. Women are more likely to have been furloughed or laid off during the pandemic. During the fall of 2020, more than 4 out of 10 women of color were living in households struggling to pay for food and housing. Many women became eligible for vaccine shots in the spring, which also heralded the return of in-person learning, albeit with hybrid schedules. A large number of working women still face a list of serious struggles every day, from cooking family meals on an extreme time crunch to caring for older parents, while on a reduced budget and with less resources for childcare and mental health needs. The obstacles will likely stall women’s career development and economic opportunities for years to come.