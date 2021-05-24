Commentary: Want to split the West County High School District in two? Not so fast…
Amidst the fight over the planned consolidation of Analy and El Molino high schools, which now includes a lawsuit filed to delay consolidation and threats of recall petitions against three West Sonoma County Union High School District trustees, El Mo supporters often mention one long-term solution. They propose splitting the current high school district in two, with El Mo joining its elementary "feeder" districts to form a new unified (grades K-12) district. Some claim that this new "El Mo" district would capture about 60% of the current tax base, thus ensuring plentiful funding going forward. The remaining "Analy" district would be left to fend for itself with reduced tax revenues and with or without its feeder districts in tow.