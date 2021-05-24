newsbreak-logo
Cambridge, WI

May 28-June 11 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals

 3 days ago

The Cambridge Community Activities Program has resumed its Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. The next luncheon is Wednesday, June 9 on the patio of Keystone Grill, 206 W. Main St., Cambridge. The cost is $5. Entertainment will be provided at these two luncheons by local musicians. BINGO, cards and special activities that may included a day at the beach are envisioned to be offered in the near future. CAP is looking for individuals interested in volunteering their time and talents to perform for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors interested in helping to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call 608-423-8045.

Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Dane County, WIhngnews.com

Academic Top 10 announced at Lakeside Lutheran

Lakeside Lutheran High School announced its Academic Top Ten from the Class of 2021. These students will have cumulatively earned 296 high school credits, an average of 29.6 credits per person; 26 credits are needed to graduate from Lakeside. Through seven semesters, the Top Ten has a mean grade point...
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Dane County, WIhngnews.com

Optimist Club Youths of the Month

High school activity: Martin Luther King Outstanding Person Award. Extra-curricular activities: Student Council (7th-9th grade), Girls Club (9th-10th grade), ASL Club (10th grade), Track & Field (7th-9th, planning on next year), and Avid Gives Back Club (10th grade). Honor and/or awards: Adopt-A-Future Scholarship Holder, Martin Luther King Jr Outstanding Young...
Sun Prairie, WIfox47.com

Area man swims a mile for his 80th birthday, raises more than $4,000

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — For most people, swimming a mile for fun, might not be all that fun. But for Jack Poulson’s 80th birthday, it’s all he wanted to do. “So far I feel good,” Poulson told Fox 47 in the middle of his mile Sunday morning. “This is kind of normal, doing 20 laps is kind of regular, doing 36 is going to be a major challenge, but yeah, so far I feel good.”
Dane County, WIhngnews.com

May 13 Art and Life Calendar

The Dane County Humane Society is offering dog-training classes, running from May to November. Online registration is required at www.giveshelter.org/dog-training. The society is offering in-person courses running for six weeks in the spring, summer and fall. Course topics include puppy preschool, canine kindergarten, behavior fundamentals and intermediate behavior. It’s also offering a virtual workshop on loose leash walking from May 12 to Nov. 10, which includes a 90-minute virtual workshop and a 30-minute private lesson. More information: www.giveshelter.org.
Wisconsin StateChannel 3000

Girl Scouts of Badgerland Wisconsin introduces dairy patch

VILLAGE OF DANE, Wis.– The Badgerland Girl Scouts introduced Wisconsin’s first dairy patch on Saturday. The dairy patch is intended to grow dairy lovers and dairy workers. It’s earned by learning about the diverse range of dairy-related professions available today. “Agriculture is so cool, and I think people, because they...
Dane County, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

BPNN to receive money from $1 million charity home sale

Badger Prairie Needs Network is set to receive money from a $1 million charity effort called “The Generous Home” in June. Veridian Homes is partnering with more than 40 local businesses to build a home and donate all the proceeds from the sale to 15 nonprofits, including BPNN, according to a May 12 news release. The overall donation, the release states, is estimated to be $1 million; the release did not detail how much money would go to each nonprofit.
Cambridge, WIhngnews.com

May 13 School News

The Cambridge FFA Chapter and the Cambridge High School agriculture department are holding a plant sale this week. Plants will be sold Thursday, May 13 from 2-4 p.m. and Friday, May 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cambridge High School greenhouse, 403 Blue Jay Way. Customers can browse the greenhouse with a mask, or have an order put together for them, by contacting eklingbeil@cambridge.k12.wi.us. Plants for sale include: geraniums, cosmos, snapdragons, marigolds, coneflower, zinnias, coreopsis, basil, dill, tomatoes, peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, kohlrabi, kale, brussel sprouts, artichoke, and ground cherries.
Cambridge, WIhngnews.com

PLOW will reopen May 14

A downtown Cambridge farm-to-fork restaurant that closed in January 2020 for remodeling, and then remained shut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is reopening this week. In a release, PLOW owner and executive chef Charles Fiesel said the restaurant, located in a historic mill building at 157 W. Main St., will reopen on Friday, May 14.
Cambridge, WIhngnews.com

School districts anticipate COVID-19 funding

More federal COVID-19 funds are about to flow to local school districts. It’s part of a significant amount of federal relief coming to school districts across Wisconsin as they continue to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. Locally, the Cambridge and Deerfield school districts have received some funding already and have...
Cambridge, WIhngnews.com

Artist Society plans summer outdoor art show

An outdoor art show is planned to pop up this summer near the CamRock County Park trail in Cambridge. The Cambridge Artist Society will hold a pop-up art show from June 26 to July 10 at the park trailhead on Water Street. The Cambridge Artist Society is seeking more artists...
Cambridge, WIhngnews.com

Cambridge EMS steps up to full paramedic licensure

Two years after it got the okay to “flex” respond to critical care calls if it had a paramedic available, the Cambridge Area EMS is now a fully-licensed paramedic service. It was informed of the upgrade in an April 21 letter from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ Office of Preparedness and Emergency Health Care.
Deerfield, WIhngnews.com

We Shall Not Forget: John Bredeson

John Bredeson is one of six soldiers from the Deerfield and Cambridge areas who will be featured in the 2021 edition of “We Shall Not Forget,” an annual salute to local veterans published each November. John E. Bredeson is one of 91 Deerfield soldiers listed on a monument in Fireman’s...
Jefferson County, WIhngnews.com

COMMUNITY BRIEFS

The Cambridge Community Activities Program is planning to soon restart its Senior Luncheons. CAP is looking for individuals interested in volunteering their time and talents to perform for luncheon attendees. Luncheons will be held on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. For more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us.
Dane County, WIhngnews.com

Dane, Jefferson County farm breakfasts moved to August

Two annual farm breakfasts in Dane and Jefferson Counties, meant to promote the agriculture and dairy industries, are set to happen normally this summer. The Dane County Breakfast on the Farm, and the Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast, are both scheduled for Aug. 21. Breakfast on the Farm. The Dane County...
Deerfield, WIhngnews.com

COVID-19 vaccine clinic offered at Deerfield High School

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at Deerfield High School this week. The Deerfield School District announced on its social media page that it’s partnering with Forward Pharmacy, a Cottage-Grove based pharmacy that has a location in Deerfield, to give out vaccines to students age 16 and older, parents and staff members.
Deerfield, WIhngnews.com

Deerfield school music classes move through pandemic

For the first time in more than a year, Deerfield band students are playing together in-person. On a blustery, 40-degree day late last month, sixth-grade trumpet players gathered with a COVID-era catch – class was outside, where there’s less chance of passing a virus. As they worked through basic scales,...