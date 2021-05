House and Senate negotiators on the biennial budget came to a consensus and released their compromise version of the bill on Wednesday. The amendments and riders that public education advocates worked hard to get added onto the House budget regarding legislative oversight of federal education relief dollars and quickly disbursing them to school districts without replacing existing state funding have all been stripped. This means Gov. Abbott still has sole discretion on whether to draw down the $5.5 billion of federal education relief dollars allocated to Texas from the stimulus package passed by Congress in December (ESSER II from CRSSA).