NBA

Sun coach Curt Miller fined, suspended for comment

By Ned Griffen
Posted by 
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago
5/16/21 :: SPORTS :: GRIFFEN :: Connecticut Sun head coach Curt Miller huddles with his team during a timeout against Phoenix Mercury in WNBA action Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Mohegan Sun Arena. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day)

The Connecticut Sun have had to deal with injuries early in this WNBA season.

Now the Sun will have to play the defending WNBA champion Seattle Storm on Tuesday night without head coach Curt Miller.

The league suspended Miller a game and fined him $10,000 on Monday for a comment he made to a game official about Las Vegas Aces’ center Liz Cambage during Sunday’s game.

The Sun and Storm play at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Wa. (10, NESNPlus).

Connecticut beat Las Vegas on Sunday, 72-65. Cambage later posted on Instagram that Miller had argued to a referee to call a foul during the game and said, "C'mon, she's 300 pounds”.

Miller apologized in a statement to both Cambage and the Aces organization Monday afternoon. He reiterated his remorse during that night's media call.

"As a leader, words matter," Miller said. "It was inappropriate. It wasn't directed at Liz. I'm disappointed in myself and truly sorry, remorseful and apologize to Liz and the Aces organization. Words matter. (I'm) truly sorry for the situation.

"In a league where we empower women and have spent 31 years empowering women (it's) not acceptable."

"I will never let a man disrespect me, ever, ever, ever, especially a little white one," Cambage said in her post. "Don't ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league.”

Cambage said she's 6-foot-8 and 235 pounds.

Miller said he had talked with Cambage’s agents on Monday morning and exchanged messages with Las Vegas’ general manager Dan Padovera but had talked with her yet.

Sun assistants Brandi Poole and Chris Koclanes will be co-coaches in Miller’s absence.

“Chris has worked on this scouting report the most,” Miller said. “(He’s) been running the defense in and out of huddles. Both of them are tremendous assistant coaches. More than ready for head coaching opportunities. Unfortunately, we didn’t want it to happen this way.

Asked about the player’s perspective on the situation and preparing for the game, Sun Natisha Hiedeman said, “We’re really just focused on the game and, as a team, of course we stand behind our coach.”

The incident distracts from Connecticut’s terrific start to this season. It’s 5-0, matching its 2018 start as the best in franchise history. It’s also won three of those games on the road. The best of the wins was Sunday’s against Las Vegas as the latter and Seattle were the preseason favorites to win this year’s WNBA title. The Aces also eliminated the Sun in last season’s semifinals.

Seattle (3-1), winners of two of the last three WNBA titles, are led by All-World forward Breanna Stewart (25.8 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 2.3 bpg). Guard Jewell Loyd is shooting 47.1-percent and averaged 21.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.3 steals. And point guard Sue Bird, in her 18th season with the Storm, has averaged 9.5 points and 6.5 assists.

“I’m confident in the coaching staff,” Miller said. “The leaders on this team are veterans and they have a championship pedigree. They know how to prepare and they have a bond, they have a sisterhood, that will continue tomorrow.

“What they have going is really special, and it’s unfortunate that the shine should be on their start, the shine should be on their play, and unfortunately it is not. We’re tired. This is the fourth game in seven days (Tuesday). There’s a confidence in that locker room, and our leaders are really leading.”

