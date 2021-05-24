newsbreak-logo
Eau Claire, WI

Your Next City Council Member: 11 Residents Apply for Open Seat

Volume One
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEleven Eau Claire residents have applied for an empty seat on the Eau Claire City Council, and now the 10 current council members will choose among them to fill the vacancy. The potential council members represent a cross-section of the community, including a law student, a small business owner, a former City Council member, a health-care professional, a college professor, a retired National Guard member, a stay-at-home parent, a neighborhood association president, and others.

#Board Of Education#City Management#Next City Council#Phillips Plastics#Nestle#The City Council#The Plan Commission#Uw Eau Claire#Uw Stout#Cvs Health Aetna#Covid#Ridgewater College#Downtown Eau Claire Inc#Community Table#Eleven Eau Claire#City Council Members#Eau Claire Residents#Councilmember Mai Xiong#Business Owner#Technical School
