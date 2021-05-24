Your Next City Council Member: 11 Residents Apply for Open Seat
Eleven Eau Claire residents have applied for an empty seat on the Eau Claire City Council, and now the 10 current council members will choose among them to fill the vacancy. The potential council members represent a cross-section of the community, including a law student, a small business owner, a former City Council member, a health-care professional, a college professor, a retired National Guard member, a stay-at-home parent, a neighborhood association president, and others.volumeone.org